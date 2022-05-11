Change at the top of the design Daciawith David Durand who will hold the role of creative head of the brand, joining the Steering Committee under the guidance of Denis Le Vot, CEO of the Dacia and LADA brands. The new director of design of the Romanian brand works alongside Laurens van den Acker, EVP Design Renault Group and member of the Board of Management (BOM) of the Renault Group. Durand thus takes over from Miles Nürnberger, who leaves the company for personal reasons and to pursue other professional projects.

Durand, 49, graduated from the École supérieure de design Strate Collège in Paris. He began his career in the Renault group in 1997 as an exterior designer. He was entrusted to him the creation of the Koleos concept car in 1999 and Ellipse in 2002. From 2002 to 2009, David Durand worked in satellite design centers in Barcelona (Spain), Seoul (South Korea) and Sao Paulo (Brazil). With this international experience, in 2011 he was appointed Director of the Global Access design range. He then contributed to the Design to Cost and the success of the Dacia brand.

In 2020 it became Dacia’s director of exterior design and contributed to the design of the Bigster Concept, which embodies the evolution of the brand. On 11 May, David Durand is appointed director of design for the Dacia brand and has joined the management committee of the Dacia and LADA business unit. David Durand grew up in a creative universe with architect parents. He is passionate about design, vintage cars, motorcycle restoration, architecture and contemporary art. He is also an avid sailor and has completed two transatlantic expeditions. Laurens van den Acker, EVP Design Renault Group expressed all his satisfaction with the appointment of Durand, dedicating words of esteem to the designer: “I’m looking forward to working with David to tackle the mobility challenges of tomorrow. His creativity, experience and sense of innovation are widely recognized, both within our management and in the automotive industry. I would also like to thank Miles for his contribution and for working with the teams. “