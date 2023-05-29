Dacia has managed, simultaneously with production, to simultaneously apply its new visual identity across the entire range, a real industrial exploitmade in record time and at the same time in three different plants: that of Pitesti in Romania and those of Casablanca and Tangier in Morocco.

Record times

A real record achieved by the Romanian brand, which managed to get all vehicles with the new Dacia Link emblem on the grille off the production line while just 24 hours before old versions of the same models were still being produced. “We think that being able to launch the new identity across the entire range, simultaneously in three plants, is an absolute novelty for the automotive industry. This proves it all flexibility And the agility of Dacia”, commented Christophe Dridi, Industrial Director of Dacia.

Production challenges

Four challenges that Dacia had to face to complete its change of identity in such a short time: that industrial, given that in the three plants mentioned above, vehicles leave the production lines one after the other at the rate of one every 50 seconds, for a total of over 3,100 vehicles per day affected by the change in visual identity at the plant level; that logistics, considering that the brand had to manage the introduction of around 190 new components from 57 different suppliers; the one of training, given for granted that the team work was carried out by around 20,000 employees in the three plants; finally that commercialas it was necessary to take orders even before introducing the new brand identity in the plants.

A remarkable result

“We have been preparing for this change for a year, anticipating all the problematic related to procurement, training and quality – commented Stefan Stanca, Head of Engineering Project – Thanks to the coordination of all the activities, we were able to start Monday morning with the new visual identity, with no significant impact on production. A remarkable result”.