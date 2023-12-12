At the Dakar 2025 will also take part Daciadeploying prototypes powered by synthetic fuel produced by Aramco. The vehicles will be driven in the race by expert drivers Sébastien Loeb, Cristina Gutierrez Herrero And Nasser Al-Attiyah, the latter five times winner of the Dakar (2011, 2015, 2019, 2022, 2023). The Dakar is one of the most challenging rally-raid competitions in the world, with over 40 years of history, involving more than 60 nationalities and 50 adventurers every year.

Dacia's decision to participate in the World rally-raid championship and to Dakar represents an important step for the brand. Rally-raid is a demanding motorsport discipline resistencedriving skills on different terrains and a perfect preparation of vehicles to deal with extreme conditions.

The Dakar will also be a test bench and a laboratory of ideas for Dacia, which will have the opportunity to test and experiment new intelligent solutions “Dacia style”, both in terms of outdoor functionality and energy choices. The rally raid is also an opportunity to test the synthetic fuel which combines renewable hydrogen with captured CO2.

In 2025, Dacia aims to win the Dakar with a team that includes Sébastien Loeb And Nasser Al-Attiyah. Loeb, a nine-time world rally champion, will compete alongside Fabian Lurquinwhile Al-Attiyah, the last winner of the Dakar in 2023, will be accompanied by Mathieu Baumel.

Both will also run there Dakar 2024 with the British Prodrive team and will subsequently be engaged in a long period of testing with the Dacia prototype.

Dacia at the Dakar 2025 also fields a third Dacia crew at the Dakar composed of Cristina Gutierrez Herrero And Pablo Moreno Huete. Cristina was there first Spanish woman to finish the Dakar in the car category in 2017.

At 31 years old, she has already participated in 7 editions of the Dakar between 2017 and 2023. She is also champion of the women's category all terrain rally in Spain from 2012.

In the new challenge of the Dakar, Dacia is counting on the support of Renault Group and on Prodrive's forty-year experience in developing prototypes for rally raids. Prodrivepresent in the Dakar and rally raid sector since 2020, has participated in the last three Dakar rallies, obtaining second place in 2022 and 2023 with Sébastien Loeb.

Before facing the challenge of the 2025 season, the Dacia prototypes with the three crews led by Loeb, Al-Attiyah And Gutierrez Herrero will be subjected to test already in 2024 during the preparation phases for Morocco Rally.

