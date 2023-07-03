Dacia enters the world of motorsport and does so by choosing the Dakar. In 2025, the Romanian brand of Groupe Renault will be engaged in the legendary competition with a car that will use synthetic fuels developed by Aramco. The Saudi oil giant is a partner of the group in the Horse joint-venture with Geely precisely for the development of alternative solutions that can extend the life of internal combustion engines.

E-fuels on Dacia at the Dakar

E-fuels will therefore be the protagonist on board the Dacia-branded car which will launch the challenge to the Dakar in 2025. At the wheel of the car which could gather the experience accumulated in the off-road sector with the Duster and which will be presented in 2024, there will be two exceptional drivers: Sebastian Loeb, 9 times world rally champion who will join Cristina Gutierrez, already involved in the Dakar on 7 other occasions.

Dacia’s sustainable challenge

“This is a turning point in the history of Dacia but also a milestone in the motorsport sector as well. We will take part in the Dakar in 2025 – explained Denis Le Vot, CEO of the Romanian brand – Everyone knows that this competition is a study laboratory for technological solutions. Today it is also a place of development for sustainable and low-carbon mobility. A detail that is part of our mission. We not only want to lower emissions but also find alternative solutions and for this very reason we will participate in the Dakar with synthetic fuels developed by Aramco. We want to embody the future of the low-emission combustion engine. For us, this is a responsible challenge.”

Loeb on Dacia at the Dakar

Le Vot then went on to give more details about participating in the 2025 Dakar: “There is also another reason why we participate. The Dakar is like us, a unique adventure from a human and technical point of view and Dacia is also a journey. Our cars are robust, eco-smart and essential, as well as aiming to become cooler and cooler. And to work towards this feat, we have chosen riders who best represent our values ​​and those of this competition. We will have a woman behind the wheel, Cristina Gutierrez who has already done the Dakar 7 times. Next to her will be Sebastian Loeb, 9 times world rally champion.”