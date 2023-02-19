To increase the efficiency of electric cars, it is necessary to reduce their overall weight. An always highly topical thesis brought up again by Xavier Martinet: the vice president of sales, marketing and operations of Dacia, referring to the models of the Romanian automaker, highlighted how it is necessary to sell the next generation EVs only with what is considered “essential” equipmentNothing more and nothing less.

“If we are serious about reducing emissions overall, then too much weight shouldn’t be acceptable – the words of Martinet reported by Autocar – It is a philosophy that we have decided to turn into facts with the Spring, our first electric that weighs 975 kg. It is a car that travels an average of 40 kilometers a day at an average speed of 30 km/h, which is why you don’t need a large or heavy battery, or even an overly powerful engine. In the future, we have no intention of taking any steps backwards from this point of view”. It is no coincidence that Dacia has launched a 100% electric model of such small dimensions on the market, according to Martinet, introducing large electric SUVs as has been done by various brands at the moment does not make too much sense: “It is madness allow people to build two- or three-ton vehicles that are occupied by one person and only travel 55 kilometers a day.”

If the position on large electric SUVs of Dacia’s vice president of sales, marketing and operations is quite clear, the same cannot be said for that relating to a potential quadricycle IV that is able to compete on the market with Citroen Ami: “It is difficult to give an answer to mobility solutions right now, we expect more changes in the next 20 years than we have seen in the last 100. Everyone must make the most of their strengths, because if we try to copy each other we will end up becoming each other’s bad copies. Brands need to define their values ​​and what they stand for. I think that the strength of Dacia today both that its position is very clear”.