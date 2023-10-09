Giulio Marc D’Alberton is the new Communication Manager for Dacia and Mobilize and in his new role he reports directly to Carlo Leoni, Communication Director of the Renault Group Italy. Giulio Marc D’Alberton succeeds Luca Baglieriwho, having held the role since 2021, now assumes the position of Ice & Hybrid Passenger Cars Brand Managerwithin the Marketing Department of Renault Italia.

Giulio Marc D’Alberton new Dacia/Mobilize manager

Giulio Marc D’Alberton, former head of communications for the Peugeot brand at Stellantis, is now a new manager in the Renault Grouptaking on the role of Communications Manager for Dacia and Mobilize.

Giulio Marc D’Alberton is the new Communication Manager for Dacia and Mobilize

Who is he, the career of Giulio Marc D’Alberton

Giulio Marc D’Alberton is a manager with extensive experience in the automotive industry. He began his career after obtaining a degree in economics and business it’s a Master in Automotive Sector (MAGSA)and has accumulated extensive experience working in several key positions in major multinational companies in the sector, including Toyota, Groupe PSA And Stellantis.

D’Alberton has a career spanning over twenty years fueled by his deep passion for the automobile, holding roles in the salesof the marketingof the second hand market and of communication (brand, product and motorsport).

Read also:

👉 All the news, car tests on DACIA

👉 Tested Dacia car video

👉 Dacia price list

👉 News on MANAGERS, APPOINTMENTS from the automotive sector

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK