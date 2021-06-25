Miles Nürnberger from 1 September 2021 it is new Design Director Dacia and Lada. The manager former Aston Martin it also becomes a member of the relative Management Committee under the aegis of Denis Le Vot, General Manager of the Dacia and Lada Brands.

Miles Nürnberger in the hierarchical ladder reports a Laurens van den Acker, Director of Design and member of the Board of Management of Renault Group.

Miles Nürnberger, who is the new Dacia Design Director

Born in 1976 into a family passionate about art, design and cars, Miles Nürnberger, the new Dacia and Lada Design Director, holds a degree in automotive design from theCoventry University in 1998. In 2009, he won the Design Award Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este with One-77 concept.

His career has been linked to the brand Aston Martin Lagonda from 2008 to 2021, where he took on the responsibility of exterior design as Design Manager and subsequently Creative director, before being appointed Brand Design Director in 2018.

Miles Nürnberger from 1 September 2021 is the new Design Director of Dacia and Lada

In particular, he was responsible for the design of DBX, the first SUV from Aston Martin, and of the project Valkyrie, as well as the renewal of Lagonda as a 100% electric subsidiary, illustrated by Vision Concept in sedan and SUV versions.

Before joining Aston Martin Lagonda, Miles Nürnberger was part of the team responsible for the exterior design of Citroën. He took his first steps in the world of automotive design with Lincoln, Ford Motor company.

Video test Dacia Spring electric, the cheapest electric car

