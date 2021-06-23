A winning recipe cannot be changed but it can always be improved and done at home Dacia they decided to start from the strengths of Duster to work on a renewal in the name of style and technology that aligns the best seller of the Renault brand with the latest models protagonists of the same transformation process (Sandero above all) without however renouncing its DNA and the strengths that have made it the SUV Romanian one of the most successful cars in Europe and especially in Italy.

Dacia Duster is renewed: all the news

The new, more modern look is clearly visible already in the front, where we find it the new eco LED optical signature, with the Y motif that is also repeated in the grid. Here you can immediately notice the new chrome plating that embellish the grille and those off-road protections that reaffirm an all terrain soul that Dacia Duster absolutely does not want to give up. “For us this model is very important, – Julien Ferry told us exclusively, Duster Program Director – we have developed this evolution over the last three years to meet the needs of the market and those of customers. First, the aerodynamic upgrade and efficiency improvement followed the rules in terms of emissions, with the need to lower the amount of CO2. Some stylistic elements have been implemented that convey our family feeling. We have introduced new 16 “and 17″ alloy wheels and a spoiler at the rear that gives a touch of sportiness. ”

Not only the exterior appearance but also the cockpit and on-board technologies have been revised and improved, with Dacia Duster now enjoying a more comfortable and ergonomic cabin but above all more digital: “The multimedia system has been completely renewed, with a more immediate interface and several additional elements that meet the demands of our customers – continued Ferry – wireless mirroring for smartphones was also introduced and USB footage was also added to the rear to allow all passengers to remain connected at all times and be able to use their mobile device. ” Depending on the version, in fact, automatic climate control with digital display, cruise control with backlit steering wheel controls, heated front seats and Keyless Entry key are now available, as well as the brand new 8 ”touchscreen. Important news also from the point of view of engines, with a focus on LPG which in Italy represents the real winning weapon of Dacia Duster, guaranteeing success from a sales point of view: “The LPG’s fuel tank is now more capacious, with an additional 16.2 liters compared to the past and a range greater than 120 km thus allowing the new Duster to reach 1200 km of combined mileage.”

The off-road soul is also underlined by a series of additional features that are now configurable and viewable inside the passenger compartment, including for example the compass, the lateral inclinometer and the altimeter that the driver can consult via the infotainment system display. The renewed SUV from Dacia it is therefore ready to confirm its top position thanks to targeted choices and an always competitive offer. The new Duster will arrive in dealerships starting next September.