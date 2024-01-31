Dacia announced who will participate in the next one Dakar 2025 et al W2RC World Rally Raid Championship with a prototype Sandrider (“sand driver”), developed in collaboration with Prodrive.

The debut is scheduled for October at Morocco rally.

Dacia at the Dakar 2025 with 3 crews

The Sandrider prototype is a vehicle designed specifically for i rally-raid and the Dakar 2025inspired by concept car Poster presented in 2022. Faithful to Dacia's philosophy, it focuses on the essentials of motorsport, aiming for performance and victory. There will be 3 crews registered for the Dakar 2025 in the category Ultimate T1+: Sébastien Loeb with Fabian Lurquin, Cristina Gutierrez with Pablo Moreno Huete And Nasser Al-Attiyah with a co-pilot yet to be confirmed.

Dacia Sandrider proto Dakar 2025

The prototype was thus designed according to the category regulations Ultimate T1+. The exterior design is minimalist and aerodynamic, while the modular cockpit allows crews to customize the ergonomics to their preferences.

Dacia Sandrider features

In developing the Dacia Sandrider the engineers concentrated their efforts on weight reduction overall, decreasing it by approx 15kg compared to competitors. This was achieved thanks to a tubular frame lighter, atelimination of superfluous panels on the bodywork, to the use of carbon and to the choice of a more compact engine.

Dacia Sandrider side

Weight distribution has been optimized to improve traction and dynamic behavior, with more weight at the front. The aerodynamics have also been carefully treated, reducing drag by 10% and lift by 40% compared to comparable prototypes, with particular attention to the air vents for engine cooling.

Sandrider proto Dakar 2025 front 3/4 Sandrider proto Dakar 2025 side Sandrider proto Dakar 2025 seen from above Front Front 3/4 rear sandrider 3/4 rear sandrider Sandrider front 3/4 Cockpit Dakar Sandrider

The twin-turbo V6 engine with 360 HP and 539 Nm, powered with Aramco synthetic fuelis combined with the four-wheel drive and to the six-speed sequential gearbox, without a hybrid support system. The tires however are supplied by BF Goodrich.

Dacia Sandrider aims to win the Dakar

The Sandrider prototype, developed specifically for the Dakar, incorporates features designed specifically for rally raids. THE Sabelt seats they are lined with antibacterial fabrics that regulate humidity. The spare wheels are designed to be easily accessible, and the crew can reach the on-board tools without having to manage a special box.

The interior of the Dacia Sandrider

For example, i dice fasteners can be placed on a magnetic surface integrated into the bodywork to avoid loss in the sand. To manage heat in the extreme conditions of the Dakar, the designers incorporated pigments anti-infrared rays directly into the carbon fiber of the vehicle, with a registered patent.

TECHNICAL SHEET Dacia Sandrider (Dakar 2025)

FIA category : Ultimate T1+

: Ultimate T1+ Chassis : tubular

: tubular Car body : carbon fiber

: carbon fiber Motor : V6, 3 liters, twin-turbo, direct injection

: V6, 3 liters, twin-turbo, direct injection Maximum power : 265 kW/360 HP at 5,000 rpm

: 265 kW/360 HP at 5,000 rpm Maximum torque : 539 Nm at 4,250 rpm

: 539 Nm at 4,250 rpm Traction : 4X4

: 4X4 Transmission : 6-speed sequential gearbox

: 6-speed sequential gearbox Front/rear suspension : double triangle

: double triangle Shock travel : 350 mm

: 350 mm Wheels : aluminum rims, 17 inches

: aluminum rims, 17 inches Length x Width x Height : 4,140 mx 2,290 mx 1,810 m

: 4,140 mx 2,290 mx 1,810 m Step : 3,000 mm

: 3,000 mm Front/rear overhang: 590/550 mm

Dacia drivers at the Dakar 2025

The Dacia Sandrider team for the Dakar is made up of three crews, led by Sébastien Loeb, Cristina Gutierrez Herrero And Nasser Al-Attiyah. In detail Sébastien Loeba 49-year-old French driver and winner of the World Rally Championship for 9 consecutive years, is taking part in the Dakar with his co-driver Fabian Lurquin.

The Dacia team for the Dakar 2025

Cristina Gutierrez Herreroan established tout-terrain rally driver, with eight participations in the Dakar and winner of the Rally-Raid World Cup in 2021, races with co-driver Pablo Moreno Huete.

Finally Dacia ranks Nasser Al-Attiyah, five-time winner of the Tout-Terrain Rally World Cup and two-time winner of the Rally-Raid World Championship. Al-Attiyah triumphed in the Dakar in five editions. His co-pilot will be announced later.

Photo Dacia Sandrider Dakar 2025

