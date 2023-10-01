From 2004 to today, Dacia’s history has been a crescendo, with the Romanian brand capable of differentiating itself on the market thanks to a strong identity based on a pragmatic vision of the automotive world. A concept brought to the road with its own models and which has convinced more and more customers, as many as 8 million since the rebirth of the car manufacturer under the aegis of Renault.

The beginnings of Dacia

Dacia’s long history begins in 1968, when this wasn’t even the original name: the company was in fact initially born as UAP, which stands for Uzina de Autoturisme Pitesti, or Pitesti automotive plant. The latter is a town located along the banks of the Arges river in the Arges district, where the registered office is still located. The first logo is strongly linked to the native land, as evidenced by the presence of the mountain in the background which pays homage to Romania and, more specifically, to the Carpathians. In the centre, the eagle is inspired by the coat of arms of the Arges district, located in the Muntenia region, where the UAP headquarters is located. The current name Dacia appears for the first time in 1980 on a black and white logo, directly inspired by “Dacia”, the name that the ancient Romans had given to Romania.

Change the logo

Groupe Renault acquired the Romanian manufacturer in 1999. In 2003, the logo became blue, maintaining the shape of the coat of arms. Present on the grille of Dacia Logan (marketed in 2004), it becomes the first logo of the Brand with a fame that goes beyond Romanian borders, extending to Europe. With the marketing of Sandero in 2008, a new logo was inaugurated. The blue is replaced by light gray and the shape of the coat of arms has a hole in the center. In 2021, the new emblem is given the name of Dacia Link to symbolize the bond of trust between Dacia and its customers. The logo is composed of a D and a C that join in the center, while the writing is characterized by 5 minimalist letters, which express the spirit of the Brand: robust and essential.

In the beginning it was Dacia Logan

For the record, the first Dacia Logan marketed in 2004 was initially supposed to be reserved for the Romanian market and, subsequently, extended to Eastern countries. Having found great success, sales were opened to numerous countries on the European continent. Since then, the brand’s models have arrived in 44 countries, with France and Italy at the top of sales (Romania represents the fourth market).

The current range

Today the Dacia range is changing again, with the brand working not only on pragmatism but also on design to further raise the bar. The commercial results reward the choices of the Romanian company, so much so that in 2022 a record market result of 7.6% was achieved in the sector of sales to private individuals in Europe (against 6.2% in 2021), with Sandero holding the best-selling car in Europe to private individuals, followed by Duster in 2022. The Dacia range includes the Dacia Spring Electric electric city car (from 2020), the Dacia Sandero compact sedan and its crossover version Sandero Stepway (from 2008), the Dacia Duster SUV (from 2010) and the 7-seater family car Dacia Jogger (from late 2021). The Logan notchback sedan, launched in 2004, is still marketed in Eastern Europe. Thanks to its range and best-selling models, Dacia has reached 8 million sales in 2023. Broken down by model, this means 2.78 million Sanderos, 2.26 million Dusters, 1.97 million Logans, 630,000 Dokkers, 346,000 Lodgy, 93,000 Spring, 80,000 Jogger, 56,000 Pick-up and 51,000 Solenza.

Three factories

Dacia currently works on three plants, compared to the single production site it could count on in 2012. The first plant is that of Mioveni (in Romania), created in 1968, which consists of a bodywork-assembly and chassis department, a mechanical department, a foundry and a logistics platform, where the Logan, Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Duster and Jogger models are produced. The Casablanca (Somaca) plant in Morocco has been 100% owned by Groupe Renault since March 2019. Created in 1959, it includes a bodywork-assembly department and produces the Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway models. The Dacia plant in Tangier, Morocco, which began operations in 2012, includes bodywork-assembly, logistics platform, chassis and subassembly activities. This super modern factory is, at the same time, zero carbon emissions and zero liquid industrial waste. This is where the Logan, Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Lodgy models are produced.

Dacia customers

The distribution of Dacia customers is also interesting, with data released by the brand showing a greater percentage of men, 66% of the total customer base. Of these, 50% are aged between 55 and 74. Jogger boasts the youngest clientele, with 55% being under 54. Over 50% no longer have children at home, with the new family car it stands out from the rest of the range as 47% of its customers have at least 1 son. On average, Dacia customers travel around 12,000 km a year, both on urban roads and in rural areas. Among those who choose the Romanian brand, 40% of customers live in the countryside with Dacia Spring being the model with the highest number of rural customers (50%).