In the wake of the success that led it to be the most foreign brand to come to Italy, Dacia is renewed. New logo and new graphic design for the sales network, to underline the transition from a “low cost” brand to the most current and now appropriate “best value for money”. After France, Italy too begins the phase of renewal of the sales network with a new external visual identity designed to convey the brand’s values of simplicity, strength and frugality. So no excess, but a clean style of the logo in khaki by day and white with notes, chromatically recalled by a band that surrounds the building of the Renault Retail Group Rome in via Tiburtina, the first Italian dealer to reveal the new face of Dacia. Within the year we will arrive at 40% of dealers scattered throughout Italy and the updating work will be completed in 2023. “Today is an important day for Dacia Italia.” Guido Tocci, Director of Dacia Italia explains. “The new visual identity inaugurated with Renault Retail Group represents the first step in an evolution that will involve at least 40% of the Italian Dacia showrooms by the end of 2022. This is a fundamental step for the brand, which today is affirming itself in Italy as the best-selling foreign brand to individuals in the first quarter of 2022. The brand is evolving and also rapidly. I am proud to be able to lead the Dacia Italia Business unit in this growth path, not only commercial, but also strongly linked to image of the brand. “
ten million vehicles sold
In parallel, Dacia can celebrate the important milestone of 10 million vehicles produced since 1968, the year of its birth. On Wednesday 20 April, in fact, a Duster Extreme Grigio Road was baked in the Romanian plant of Mioveni, the model that made a round figure immediately posing for a commemorative photo. The first was the 1968 Dacia 1100, soon followed by the 1300 Dacia capable of giving rise to a whole family of derivatives (sedan, station wagon, sports coupe, commercial vehicles). Produced for 35 years, it has strongly marked the Romanian automotive landscape. The models that have contributed most to reaching the goal are:
- 2.6 million for Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway, the best-selling car in Europe since 2017;
- 2.3 million Dacia 1300 (and its variants);
- 2.1 million Dacia Duster, the best-selling SUV to individuals in Europe since 2018;
- 1.95 million Dacia Logan and Logan Mcv.
