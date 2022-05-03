In the wake of the success that led it to be the most foreign brand to come to Italy, Dacia is renewed. New logo and new graphic design for the sales network, to underline the transition from a “low cost” brand to the most current and now appropriate “best value for money”. After France, Italy too begins the phase of renewal of the sales network with a new external visual identity designed to convey the brand’s values ​​of simplicity, strength and frugality. So no excess, but a clean style of the logo in khaki by day and white with notes, chromatically recalled by a band that surrounds the building of the Renault Retail Group Rome in via Tiburtina, the first Italian dealer to reveal the new face of Dacia. Within the year we will arrive at 40% of dealers scattered throughout Italy and the updating work will be completed in 2023. “Today is an important day for Dacia Italia.” Guido Tocci, Director of Dacia Italia explains. “The new visual identity inaugurated with Renault Retail Group represents the first step in an evolution that will involve at least 40% of the Italian Dacia showrooms by the end of 2022. This is a fundamental step for the brand, which today is affirming itself in Italy as the best-selling foreign brand to individuals in the first quarter of 2022. The brand is evolving and also rapidly. I am proud to be able to lead the Dacia Italia Business unit in this growth path, not only commercial, but also strongly linked to image of the brand. “