The range Dacia it met with some success in Italy in the first ten months of the year. This was confirmed by the numbers issued by the Romanian car manufacturer, according to which all the models currently offered by Dacia in our country were able to defend themselves in the cumulative from January to October 2022 despite the complicated circumstances that the automotive market had to face. The best card in any case has it stamped Sanderowhich was confirmed as the best-selling foreign car in the car market to individuals with 26,641 registrations.

Duster also did very well, in the first ten months of the year it did not give way and was positioned on the podium among the best-selling foreign cars in the private car market, while the Jogger exceeded 5,000 registrations. An applause should also be made to Spring, which has kept Dacia’s name high in the 100% electric segment: the small battery powered by the Romanian brand maintained its first place in the market for full electric cars sold to individuals, with 2,062 deliveries made in the first ten months of the year. In short, numbers in hand at the end of October Dacia confirmed its stability on the podium among foreign brands, with 8.1% market share in the private car market. Furthermore, reaffirming its position as leader in the market segment of powered cars a LPGwhere the Renault Group brand reached 38% market share, recording a growth of 13% compared to last year.

As in the present, Sandero will also be the protagonist in the near future: the Dacia-branded sedan is ready to arrive in dealerships with its renewed look, complete with a new Dacia Link emblem, new logo and new colors. Let’s talk about what Dacia itself defines a “fundamental evolution”For the brand, which will show its new, even more modern and attractive image across the entire range.