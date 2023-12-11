The process of renewing Dacia's corporate image does not stop, nor does it slow down. In just over a year the Romanian car manufacturer is already counting over 1,000 points of sale in 30 countries around the world that have adopted the new brand identity, with a particularly sustained sprint during 2023: in the first eleven months of this year, as many as 750 sites in the primary network have switched to the new image, in fact 3 sites per working day.

Ambitious goals

Important numbers, especially if we consider that this renewal process began in external design in April last year and continued with the interior from the same month of this year however. The objective set by Dacia is clear: to update the salons to the new brand image in anticipation of the launch of New Duster expected in June next year in all the countries where the brand is present, corresponding to approximately 2,000 total dealers.

Without forgetting the values

“The process will continuealways in line with the Brand's values ​​of essentiality, robustness and authenticity – says the company – Just a nice push to affirm Dacia's ambitious objectives. The new interior fittings, eco-responsible and versatile, have been designed to offer the best possible customer experience close and satisfyingreconfirming Dacia's values: Essential but Cool, Robust & Outdoor, and Eco-Smart”.

How the image changes

Let's remember that, aesthetically speaking, Dacia's new brand identity is reflected in the various elements which make up the external layout of the official sales points of the Romanian car manufacturer, therefore flags, totems, panels and car parks, united by a common logical thread represented by the color khaki green. The logo is also new of the brand, the Dacia Link, which combines the D and C of the name, as well as the renewed one color palette which refers to the outdoor spirit of the brand, starting from the khaki green shade mentioned above.