Menu sequences usually increase in drama, the starter serves to get you in the mood, then perhaps an amuse-gueule, a small greeting from the kitchen, before the main course is served. Seen this way, the evening in Unterschleissheim, which was chosen as the event match day, did not go entirely according to plan. Because while the second division volleyball players from SV Lohhof and TSV Unterhaching (2:3) fought an exciting sporting battle in front of 617 spectators, the main course left a rather bland aftertaste. Dachau’s first division volleyball team then lost 0:3 (14:25, 11:25, 21:25) against Friedrichshafen in 71 minutes.

And that despite the fact that some players were injured at Friedrichshafen, middle blocker Jose Masso didn’t even make the trip because of his cold. VfB wasn’t well-rehearsed either because they signed setter Wessel Keemink at short notice because their regular player was out injured for longer than planned. Keemink, who only joined VfB from Thessaloniki on Wednesday, was promptly named most valuable player after his first appearance.

For the spectators who filled the FOS/BOS Unterschleißheim sports hall in an atmospheric way, it was as if they were first served a beef carpaccio with marinated greens, quail egg, fried capers and mustard caviar – and then a sausage sandwich as the main course. “We had too little energy and made Friedrichshafen strong through carelessness and mistakes,” said Dachau coach Patrick Steuerwald. It was only in the third set that ASV’s game became more palatable; for a long time it was a duel almost at eye level. “The third set was what we planned for the entire game,” said Steuerwald.

“We got out of step. All elements are missing,” said department head Denis Werner

Previously the assumption was too weak; according to statistics, Dachau made 15 errors in the serve, Friedrichshafen only seven. Five of the guests faced a successful Dachau block; VfB’s attack rate was 20 percent better. All of this added up to a clear picture in this first game of the second half of the season for both clubs, in which Fabian Bergmoser and Niklas Uhl stood out most positively from ASV’s perspective.

Friedrichshafen is not necessarily the best match for ASV Dachau, even if the club from Lake Constance has been playing to its own standards for a long time. Dachau also lacks professionals in this regard; the team is largely made up of players who are working or studying. Temporary absences due to injuries, such as that of the strong outside attacker Matthew Slivinski, cannot therefore be compensated for. However, it is noticeable that Steuerwald’s team now seems rather disillusioned after three wins from five games at the start of the season. There have been eight defeats in a row since then, including painful ones against direct competitors for playoff participation. The gap to the last playoff place, eighth, is now five points. “We got out of step. All elements are missing,” said department head Denis Werner shortly after the fast main game against Friedrichshafen. The players now have to recharge their batteries over Christmas until the next game on December 29th in Düren – it doesn’t have to be caviar.