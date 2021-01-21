In San Lorenzo the new era of Diego Dabove. The coach directed his first practice at the club, two days after having stamped the signature after agreeing to leave Argentinos Juniors, and in his presentation to the squad he had the presence of Oscar and Ángel Romero, the figures of the Cyclone.

As planned, the practice began around 9 in the morning and the Paraguayan brothers, will continue at the club despite the conflicts of the past and the issues that Ignacio Piatti revealed during an interview, they worked together with their teammates.

Fabricio Coloccini and Fernando Monetti, among some of the referents who had had problems with the Romeros, were also on the first day of Dabove.

In the photo shared by the club you can see the footballers attentive listening to the new technical director. There is also a detail that was all the rage on social networks among the fans: despite the heat that the thermometers mark in Buenos Aires this Thursday, the coach is wearing a fairly warm camper with long pants …

Dabove’s first photo after signing his one-season contract. (Photo: CASLA Press).

Dabove had signed his bond with San Lorenzo last Tuesday, when he denied an agreement prior to his resignation from Argentinos Juniors and said that he is going to offer the Cuervos: “Management, commitment and work is what I promise Tinelli and the fans . I want to take the methodology and everything we did in Godoy Cruz and in Argentinos to San Lorenzo, with all the complexity that this has ”.