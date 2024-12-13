French fries are a basic and very useful dish.. Either to eat well spiced alone or as a garnish to a meal. With a sandwich, hamburger, for some meatballs or essential with fried eggs. Many have tried to perfect their recipe to make a tastier dish, but in principle it would not take more than potatoes, salt and oil to fry them.

It is from there when the ingenuity of the chefs begins to play with times and techniques to achieve with just three ingredients to modify both the texture and the flavor. Among the references of haute cuisine, the figure of Dabiz Muñoz has emerged who, in a recent interview in The Anthillhas given the trick to getting the best fries you will ever eat.

The process may be somewhat laborious, but you just have to keep an eye on the times and the result is worth it. It is a triple cooking to ensure that they are perfect inside and out. It won’t take you more than 30 minutes.

As you need three pans with different temperatures and a greater amount of oil, Muñoz gives two options to enjoy them: the first is to simply fry the potato twice, so that a creamy texture is achieved on the inside and crispy on the outside, and the second is do it in three and get”the best fries you will ever eat in your life“.

In the quick formula the chef explains that you have to confit the potato over medium heat (60-70ºC), leaving it there to confit it until it is soft. Then it will be transferred to another pan at about 180ºC, where it will be fried. just a minute to get the crunch.

But the result of the second formula is far superior to all: “You take the cut potatoes and the confits at 50 ºC, then you bring them to an intermediate temperature of about 70 ºC and then you finish frying them at 180 ºC.” In the first pan the potatoes will be approximately 20 minutesin the second between 3 and 4 minutes and in the other with 1 minute would be enough. This is how you get the best fries in the world.