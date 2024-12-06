The potatoes They are one of the ‘star’ foods in Spanish kitchens due to their versatility, since they can be eaten as a main dish, but also as a snack or simple garnish. In any case, there are different varieties and ways of taking them, although the most popular is fried.

To prepare this delicacy, it is necessary to cut the potatoes into thin slices and then fry them in hot oil until they are soft. golden. It is a very simple dish, however, getting it just right and crispy can be difficult.

Every cook has their tricks when it comes to frying French fries. In this sense, Daviz Muñoz has revealed the particular way in which he cooks this dish so that it is perfect. The man considered “the best chef in the world” on three consecutive occasions has revealed his secret formula in ‘El Hormiguero’.

Dabiz Muñoz reveals his trick for cooking French fries

During his interview in ‘El Hormiguero’, Muñoz responded to Motos’ question: “How could I make the best French fries in the world?” The chef pointed out that there are two versions, the “normal” and the “advanced”depending on the time that can be invested in its preparation.









The simplest way to make this dish requires two cooking processes. The first of them at a low temperature, about 60-70 degrees: “You cut it, put it in that oil and leave it until it is soft, so that it doesn’t take on color.” Then, the chef explained, “when the potato is tender inside, you put it in an oil that is between 180 and 190 degrees.”

«What’s happening? That when you take it out of here, which is totally creamy, and put it in the hot frying, it stays a golden crust and the inside is hyper creamy», noted the owner of DiverXO.

However, for those who can invest more time in cooking the fries and want a better result, they can be made in three cookings, explained the chef: “Then it’s the milk.”

«You take a potato, you confit it at a lower temperature, about 50 degrees. Then you do it at one intermediate temperatureat about 70-90 degrees and then you make a large one that is at 180,” explained the chef.

In this way, “the first time you confit the potato and it becomes even softer, the second time it is fried and there is a film around it that is crunchy and the third is browned», explained Muñoz. Thus, he pointed out, you would get “a hyper mega crispy potato, creamier and with more flavor because it browns more uniformly.”

“My mouth is watering”Motos then exclaimed, who wanted to know how much time the chef spent cooking this dish. “You are going to give the first cooking time at least 20 minutes, the second is between 3 and 5 minutes maximum and the third is 1 and a half minutes,” he responded.

To carry out this entire process, therefore, it would take between 25 and 30 minutes. «What happens is that you have to have three hot oils, but It’s worth it, they are the best potatoes you will ever eat in your life.», declared the chef.

Dabiz Muñoz premieres documentary on Netflix

Dabiz Muñoz reviewed his upcoming projects in ‘El Hormiguero’, among which is ‘UniverXO Dabiz’a documentary produced by Netflix which premieres on the platform on December 20.

Throughout five episodesviewers will be able to see the chef “put himself under scrutiny as he tries to decide the future of his restaurants and his life.” “We will delve into the intimacy of Dabiz: his daily life, the ins and outs of his creative UniverXO, his international projection and much more,” Netflix announced.