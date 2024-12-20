The chef has been in the profession for 19 years and “they keep saying that I’m a fad, really? “It would rather be said that I am a trend, but it is something I hear year after year.” This is how Dabiz Muñoz has spoken in ‘zapping‘ (La Sexta), a program he attended today in the company of his partner, Cristina Pedroche, and where he answered some of the questions from Pedroche’s colleagues. Dani Mateo, Quique Peinado, Miki Nadal and María Gómez were there and they left nothing behind.

Probably one of the things that has caught the most attention is the confession he made live in space. Dabiz Muñoz He has spoken about how sacrificed he is in his profession and how much he has dedicated himself to cooking and what he does. Dani Mateo asked him if he regretted anything and it was here that he became thoughtful and, reflectively, said: «The truth is that if I had to go through everything again, all of this, I would say no… “I don’t think I would be able to.”

While stating this, Cristina Pedrochewho was looking at him enthralled, has changed her face. She has seemed surprised, although they always boast of maintaining a very healthy relationship with fluid communication, so she might have known about that feeling of her partner. Just like when he told her, at the beginning of the love relationship, that he didn’t like being chased by paparazzi and photographers at all. «One of the first times I left his house, one morning, I went to my car and suddenly I saw, in the distance, a person with a huge camera, a mega lens. “I went crazy!” he said. He thus found himself with “a woman that I loved, that I love, everything about her, except that part, the media, the networks and all that stuff.”

Cristina has said that the first photo they published together was so that they would leave them alone. “The family and friends already knew, and I told them that there was nothing to hide so I published it on social networks, a photo of the two of them in the restaurant, and the dust calmed down,” Cristina said.









Dabiz Muñoz He told how it is part of his daily life and wanted to highlight that, despite the magnitude of the company, which is already a brand, he continues to enjoy what he always does: “I love cooking and I try to do it. It’s what I do best: cooking, experimenting and coming up with other dishes and managing teams. Then I have surrounded myself with professional people for those things that I am not good at as well.