On December 31, 2023, Cristina Pedroche He celebrated that he was about to welcome the new year and at the same time he had been doing so for a decade. The television presenter and collaborator agreed to ring the bells with the then presenter of ‘Zapeando’ Frank Blanco in 2014 for La Sexta without knowing that it would become a Spanish New Year’s Eve tradition. Every year, Cristina’s dress is the most talked about at the beginning of the new year and it is no wonder. On each occasion, the presenter has tried to improve herself with the designs carried out by her friend and colleague. Josie and, above all, he wanted to send a message to all of them.

But a year after Pedroche’s debut at Puerta del Sol, he faced competition. her husband Dabiz Muñoz She surprised the collaborator from home watching the chimes of 2015 wearing the black dress with transparencies that her partner wore the previous year. «Well, I put on the transparencies to see the chimes and eat the grapes with 100% atmosphere. Tonight my wife will shine more than ever,” the chef wrote next to the photo he shared on his social networks. Some time later, Cristina complimented Muñoz and they both began a new tradition.

Thus, Cristina would debut a dress in each Campanadas and Dabiz Muñoz would wear the same one a year later to denote that he takes care of his line and that he does not set limits like his wife literally. As Pedroche recently revealed, in order for Dabiz to fit into the dresses, on some occasions they had to tear them up and remake them after he put on them to take the photo. This year, luckily, the dress might not have been damaged when he had his traditional end-of-year appointment. A few hours ago, the chef announced that the end of the wait had arrived and that he also wanted to celebrate with the 2023-24 blue dress that he has been wearing all of them for a decade.

With expectation in the air, Cristina Pedroche took off her cape just seconds before the end of 2023 to reveal the suit in tribute to water that her team had designed for that occasion. With the aim of giving visibility to the need to “protect water, the most precious resource for our existence”, the one-piece dress simulated the waves of water and she imagined herself being a fairy emerging from them. Now, in the midst of uncertainty about the surprise that Cristina hopes to give the spectators, which she has no doubt will cease to be the most talked about thing of the night, the chef has rescued the dress and has gone out publicly wearing it true to her style.









“What I like most about Christmas is my stellar New Year’s Eve fashion moment,” he has declared on occasion, referring to the tradition that the couple has created both on television and on social networks. She, for her part, is also in charge of fueling the moment by announcing on social networks hours before it was going to happen. “He’s done it again… Husband is hotter than me, that’s how it is,” she said to clarify and at the same time give clues about the new dress that she is not sure that the one from this year’s end will be able to wear. coming. «Today is my tenth anniversary wearing Cristina Pedroche’s fantasy costumes. I like few things more each year than dressing up in last year’s suit while confirming that they look better on me than on her. But you are not prepared for this year, very crazy, a lot of fantasy, very Pedroche,” he wrote in the publication that he shared on his personal Instagram profile in which he has shown that there is no dress that can resist him. .