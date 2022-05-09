A few days ago Dabiz Muñoz revealed a gastronomic collaboration with Rosalía. The chef with three Michelin stars has created the ‘MotoUmami’ sandwich to honor the latest album by the Catalan that has crowned her as one of the most important Spanish artists of this century. And he has done it by being inspired by one of her most controversial songs, ‘Chicken Teriyaki’.

Rosalía has broken records with her album ‘Motomami’ and two months later it is still a success. One of her most criticized songs along with ‘Hentai’ has been ‘Chicken Teriyaki’. However, the theme reaches 31 million views and was a sensation on TikTok thanks to the dance that Rosalía created for her ‘fans’. Through this same platform where she officially presented her album, she has also revealed how to make the ‘MotoUmami’ sandwich with teriyaki chicken that Dabiz Muñoz has devised.

Both have come together to prepare this Japanese-inspired dish at the Diverxo restaurant. A meeting that the chef from Madrid has also shared on his Instagram where he has explained the recipe and the ingredients that he has. As he explains in the video, he has picked up the two concepts of ‘Motomami in the chicken teriyaki sandwich. “Umami is the fifth taste, like when you put something in your mouth, it tastes great and lingers on the palate,” says Dabiz. He thus explains the origin of the elaboration: «The sandwich is pure umami but since it has that bricoche bizcochado it also has that soft part». “Like Motomami,” adds Rosalía. As a kitchen assistant, the artist puts on her apron to prepare this pressed sandwich that is made with sponge-cake brioche stuffed with teriyaki chicken.

Ingredients



– Brioche Bread

– Butter

– Chicken thighs

– Ginger

– Garlic

– Onion

– Mirin

– Red wine

– Soy

– sake

– Fennel seeds

– Sesame oil

– Maltose

– red tomato

– Chips

– Truffle mayonnaise

Steps to prepare the ‘MotoUmami’ sandwich



– Remove the first layer of brioche bread and cut two slices two fingers thick.

-Make the grilled chicken thigh marinated in the teriyaki sauce.

– Put 6 cubes of butter in a frying pan and stir until melted.

– Put the two slices of brioche bread in the pan to cook.

– Remove the meat that has been cooked on the grill little by little once it is ready.

– Make the teriyaki sauce. To do this, the following ingredients are included in a saucepan to simmer over low heat: ginger, garlic, onion, mirin, red wine, soybeans, sake, fennel seeds, sesame oil, maltose (taste similar to sugar).

– Put a lot of mayonnaise on the two slices of bread, put the chicken, a layer of French fries, a slice of pink tomato and close carefully.

– Finally, cut the ‘MotoUmami’ sandwich in two and add teriyaki sauce. And the Dabiz Muñoz dish is ready to honor Rosalía.