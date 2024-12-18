Dabiz Muñoz was one of the guests on Wednesday night at The Revolt. The chef has spoken with David Broncano about the criticism that LalaChus has received about her physique after the news was announced that she and the presenter will be in charge of saying goodbye to 2024 on La 1.

“I have been watching these weeks everything that has happened and I understand that you will be amazed because the situation is quite flimsy and vomitous“, he began in his speech.

The chef has highlighted that this situation occurs “usually with the women who appear on television“, just as happens to his wife, Cristina Pedroche, since she became one of the leading faces of New Year’s Eve.

“I was quite freaked out. This is what has been happening to Cristina for almost 11 years, the level of hatred and insults is brutal. We must not forget that she freely wears a dress that speaks of fashion or has some social cause behind it. He does it because he wants to, he designs it and works on it months before,” Muñoz acknowledged.

After reflecting on the criticism generated by both LalaChus and Cristina Pedroche, Broncano wanted to remember that the night of the Chimes will be a “healthy competition between chains”since the collaborator of zapping He will say goodbye to the year with Alberto Chicote on Antena 3, just as he and the comedian will do so on La 1.