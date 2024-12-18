Dabiz Muñoz has confirmed the words of Cristina Pedrochewho said he used “an application to see where he is”, and has revealed the reason why his wife has him geolocated in this way.

The chef visited this Wednesday Herrera at COPEwhere he spoke with Alberto Herrera about the self-demand to which he is subjected at DiverXO, his restaurant in Madrid where he says that is “unable to enjoy” eating because he can’t stop thinking about how to improve the recipe.

The cook also talked about his daughter Laiaof which he said that already says a wordand he assured that he is focused on spending time with her so as not to miss almost anything. “I’m not the only case (of someone) who works a lot and doesn’t have as much time as they would like to spend with their children. Cristina helps me a lot,” he expressed.

He also praised Thanks to fear: A story of braverythe book by Cristina Pedroche that she described as “an act of bravery on her part,” because “She is a transparent and happy woman in her daily life.“.

Finally, he spoke about Cristina Pedroche’s recent statements in zapping, where he said he has it ‘controlled’ with “an app to see where you are“because “he gets lost all the time.”

Dabiz Muñoz not only supported his words and reiterated that it was for security, but he also revealed that he always has him geolocated because she is his “call wildcard” when he doesn’t know where she isespecially while you are driving.