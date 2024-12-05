Dabiz Muñoz visited El Hormiguero this Thursday to present the documentary series UniverXO Dabiz, which will premiere on Netflix on December 20.

The chef spoke openly with Pablo Motos about the documentary and what it has cost him to succeed at the head of his restaurant, DiverXO, surprising by setting an expiration date on it.

“I feel a dichotomy in which I constantly ask myself whether or not I want to continue with DiverXO. At this high rate that DiverXO demands of me, I give myself ten years, the restaurant doesn’t have more than ten years left, that’s for sure,” confessed the chef .

“You started with DiverXO when you were 27 years old and you slept on an inflatable mattress,” the presenter highlighted. “Yes, I spent a year sleeping in the basement of the restaurant on an inflatable mattress, until my mother came one day and pricked it for me to make me come home to sleep,” Muñoz recalled.

He added: “I have the feeling that I have given my entire life to DiverXO, you get older and wonder if it was worth it. My concept of success has changed a lot since I opened it.”

Then, the Valencian pointed out that his guest used to go to therapy: “When your psychologist listens to you, do you discover new things about yourself?” he told the cook.

“Yes, the most important thing in my life is my family, first of all, of course, sports and therapy. I need all three things to live. My psychologist has helped me a lot to understand myself,” he noted.

“I am an obsessive person, I like marathons, I like paddle tennis… but everything in an extreme, obsessive way, and therefore, many times, I need help to get out of there,” the chef admitted.

Motos surprised Cristina Pedroche’s husband by asking him: “What does the fish semen that you tried in Japan taste like? And why do you say that churros can be mixed with everything?”

“The one from Japan was cod semen, on top of a temaki and flambéed. I had already tried it more times, but the time I tried it this year it blew me away,” said Muñoz.





“It’s like the texture of egg yolk and tastes like a mix between grilled sardine and tuna nigiri with egg yolk. I want to try everything, then there are things I don’t like, of course,” he added.

Regarding churros, he explained that, since they are a fried flour dough, “you can accompany them with whatever you want. With churros I have done everything, it doesn’t have to be something sweet.”