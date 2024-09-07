The culinary universe of Dabiz Muñoz, considered the best chef in the world by The Best Chef Awardsdoes not stop growing. The Madrid-based company opened this Friday Hungry Cluba new restaurant business concept in Terminal 4-Satélite of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, which will also be available in Barcelona, ​​Málaga and Palma de Mallorca in the future. The establishment promises to “break the rules of what is understood as eating in an airport” and “is aimed at those restless, nonconformist and exploring customers who are looking to enjoy good food anywhere in the world,” according to the press release on the opening.

Hours after the establishment opened, Muñoz himself came to the restaurant and posted on his Instagram account some of the dishes available at the moment. The chef, a passionate Asian cuisine, highlighted the laksa —a noodle soup, which can be found in Malaysia and Singapore—and a bolognese pizza with kimchiegg and chips —honouring its characteristic fusion cuisine—. In the sweet part, you can find preparations that are trends in pastries such as a cream bamba versioned with cereals and a flat croissant with sugar clouds. “Hungry Club is a club for connoisseurs, with food full of flavour and contrasts, without borders and with a very dynamic offer that changes constantly and varies depending on the time of day (breakfast, brunch, dinner, fast food to take away, etc.). It is designed for the pace of an airport, whether to sit at the bar, in the terminal or to take the food to the plane itself,” says the statement released by the chef. Asked about the average price of the proposal, the chef has declared to EL PAÍS that it cannot be specified, “because it is a concept that covers everything from breakfast to dinner in very different formats (bar, table, etc.) take away…) and with very diverse gastronomic proposals.”

Hungry Club Salmon Cold Dry Ramen. Image provided by the establishment.

Muñoz’s new business is a joint project of the chef’s company, Grupo UniverXO with Avolta, a world leader in travel retail and airport catering, and represents a further step in the diversification of the chef’s XO world. In the last four years, since the pandemic, it has evolved to encompass a wide spectrum of restaurant concepts: from the haute cuisine of RavioXO —one Michelin star— and DiverXO —the origin, three Michelin stars, fourth best restaurant in the world, according to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants— to the fine street food of StreetXO, the delivery GOXO or the food truck. All of this combined with the leap outside Spain: the arrival of StreetXO in Dubai. “We have been working on Hungry Club for a long time and for me it has been incredible. Because of my pace of life, I spend a lot of time in airports, I know the dynamics well, the tempo, the rush to not arrive and the dead hours of a delay. I travel around the five continents practically every year and I have been studying for a long time how to do something that has never been done before, a hedonistic, dynamic and frenetic experience with the quality that we impose on ourselves. I am very happy that this project is finally seeing the light of day,” said Muñoz about the project.

Image of the Hungry Club, in T4 Satellite of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. Photograph provided by Avolta.

In total, there will be nine Hungry Club locations that will open at different points in the airports of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Palma de Mallorca. In all of them, the offer will be based on “recipes where flavour and contrasts prevail, without borders and with a very dynamic offer that will change constantly”. The dishes can be consumed at the bar or ordered to take away and the proposal will change depending on the time of day with specific options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. brunchlunch or dinner. Opening hours will be the same as those of duty-free shops.

Hungry Club’s ‘Flat croissant’. Image provided by Grupo UniverXO. New Food Management

