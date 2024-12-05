After a week full of international music and acting stars, ‘The Anthill’ He once again welcomed a world-renowned Spaniard. Dabiz Muñoz premieres a documentary series on Netflix on December 20, ‘UniverXO Dabiz’, and like every important professional step he takes in his career, he came to present it with Pablo Motos.

The winner of four Michelin stars and the only chef in the world who has managed to be number 1 for three consecutive years and now premieres a documentary on the main streaming platform. A project where, in the opinion of Pablo Motos, “you see the suffering, the weakness and the shit.”

I am incapable of doing anything that is not true and where the truth is not seen. Whenever we talk about success stories it seems that we stay on the beautiful part. But behind every success story there is a hidden truth. There is a story of sacrifice, effort and in my case of important mental management. And we teach all that. For me, it was essential that everything I do be seen to get where I am and continue to fulfill my dreams and my objectives,” he stated, also making it clear that “everything we do we add to another long list, we do not stop doing others to it”. «So, it is a strenuous job and the level of mental demand is very great. And all that is seen.

Therapy and sport, two lifelines for the chef

Furthermore, the chef continued explaining, he believes that “there are people who think that I don’t use a frying pan.” Something that is totally uncertain. «I have an incredible team in all areas, but I lead absolutely everything in person. There is the recipe for true success, getting 100% involved. This has many good things, and obviously, also a toll that must be paid.









He considers himself “an obsessive person”, to the point that obsession is “his driving force” and a burden at the same time. “If you don’t control it well, it becomes torment, a nightmare.” Although he has learned to manage it by taking care of his mental health. “Therapy has taught me a lot to know myself, to say things that I didn’t know I had hidden for many years, to mentally manage my frustrations, my obsessions,” he confessed.

As the conversation continued, the presenter inquired about what a normal day in the life of a person is like. Dabiz Muñoz. «My best pill is still sport. In times of great stress I do sports beyond my physical capabilities. I got up very early to make breakfast for my girls. “I went to train paddle tennis on fire for two hours,” he began by recounting.

From there it goes to DiverXO. «In the car I am already full of adrenaline, thinking that I have to be very high. My job is very demanding every day and I do a thousand things. “Today after giving the morning service I went to one of the kitchens we have in delivery.” When he finished, he went to the gym to run 10 kilometers on the treadmill. According to Muñoz, he doesn’t usually do a double session of sports, “what happened is that I came to ‘El Hormiguero’ and I wanted to be at my best to give you a hard time,” he joked with Motos.

His day at the restaurant was not over yet. «Then I started the DiverXO service. At eight I dressed quickly, touched up my mohawk and came.” «This guy is Dabiz Muñoz»Motos adds with a mix between amazement and fun.