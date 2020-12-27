With almost all the films of Salman Khan joining the 100 crore club, you can get an idea of ​​his success and his passion in the fans. But it is not that Salman’s success and fame are only in the golden film screen. Salman Khan has been equally successful on the small screen. Salman Khan has appeared on TV shows many times. The reality show Bigg Boss is wearing flags due to the fan following of Salman Khan for the last ten seasons. You must have heard a lot about Salman’s films, but now tell you some important and unknown things related to Salman’s TV career.

Bigg Boss successful host Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been appearing as a host in the popular reality show Bigg Boss for the last ten seasons. The audience’s obsession with the weekend’s war is clearly known as TRP. Salman Khan not only charges huge fees for hosting Bigg Boss but changes are also made according to his mind many times in the show. During the show, the audience likes the way in which Salman Khan conducts a class of contestants. Salman Khan has a different elegant style in the show. Also, during the show, Salman Khan also mentions many untouched aspects of his life. Recently, Salman Khan became emotional at that time in Bigg Boss season 13. When a video related to his journey of ten years was shown to him by the makers of the show.

Salman appeared in ’10 Ka Dum ‘in the year 2008

Even before Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has hosted TV shows. Earlier in the year 2008, Salman Khan hosted the famous quiz show ’10 Ka Dum ‘. At that time too, the audience liked Salman’s TV presence a lot. There was a time that this show was ranked number one with the highest rating in the country. Comparing the show to Shah Rukh Khan’s show ‘Are you faster than the fifth pass?’ Was done from In comparison to which Salman’s show got more than double the rating. Salman Khan once again hosted the show in 2009 but after that he joined Bigg Boss as the host.

Salman Khan’s charm not only appears in his films, but also on TV, fan following of Salman Khan says that he is equally successful on the small screen. Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today.

