Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, affirmed his government’s support for local and international efforts aimed at holding parliamentary and presidential elections in the country, in accordance with fair laws. Al-Dabaiba reiterated his support for local and international efforts aimed at holding parliamentary and presidential elections in accordance with fair and enforceable laws, in addition to supporting United Nations efforts to address the political impasse, bring the country to organizing elections, and achieve the aspirations of the Libyan people to end the transitional stages. This came after a meeting between Al-Dabaiba with the US Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, and the Charge d’Affairs of the US Embassy in Libya, Jeremy Brent, yesterday, in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Norland said in a statement published by the US Embassy, ​​through its account on the “X” platform, that he reviewed with Dabaiba “the importance of the efforts made to unify Libya, preserve its sovereignty, and support the vital work of the United Nations to advance the political process.” Norland noted that the United States looks forward to “successful elections in municipalities throughout Libya,” as he also stressed “the United States’ commitment to partnering with Libya as it seeks to address its most pressing security and economic challenges.”

Before his meeting with Al-Dabaiba, Norland and his accompanying delegation met in Tripoli with the President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, who is in charge of managing the affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Al-Taher Al-Baour, along with the new Spanish ambassador to Libya, Javier Soria.