The conference will be held in the German capital, on Wednesday, with wide international participation, with the aim of emphasizing the need to adhere to the Libyan political road map, which it is hoped will put an end to the bitter conflict that lasted 10 years.

Dabaiba said in tweets on “Twitter”, Wednesday: “We went to Berlin as representatives of a government of national unity, carrying the hopes and aspirations of the Libyans for a stable unified state. Refusing to return to wars and tampering with the state’s capabilities. We will do everything we can for the stability of our country and achieve prosperity for our people.”

He continued, “We are here in Berlin to renew the commitments made by those gathered in Berlin I, and to agree with the friends of Libya on the best solutions to support the path of Libya’s stability, territorial integrity, unity of its people and the preservation of its national sovereignty.”

He added, “Uniting the international community and ensuring that the voice of the Libyan people is heard is vital during this important stage in Libya’s history. We have many challenges, but there is a great opportunity to achieve democracy and return the trust to the Libyan people to choose their representative through free and fair elections.”

The removal of mercenaries and foreign forces and the holding of the elections scheduled for next December on time are the most important challenges facing the Dabaiba government.

On Tuesday, the Libyan National Army said that it supports peace efforts in Libya, and called on the attendees at the “Berlin 2” conference to make all efforts to ensure the immediate departure of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya under the supervision of the United Nations mission.

The army also expressed its full support for holding the elections on time, saying that “the Libyan people do not accept postponement, delay or change in the date of holding them by any party.”