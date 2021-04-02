Dabaiba cancels all decisions of the reconciliation and interim governments

The Government of National Unity in Libya announced the cancellation of all decisions and procedures issued by the Accord and Interim Governments and their affiliated bodies issued after March 10, the date they obtained confidence from Parliament.

This is related to last-minute appointments and decisions, as some members of my government introduced changes to some of the legal positions in public institutions and interests, in a move considered by the new government to contravene the management powers of the transition phase.

Earlier, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba ordered a “temporary” suspension of the meetings of the boards of trustees of investment institutions and the general assemblies of public companies until further notice, considering that the decisions issued by public institutions and companies from the date of granting confidence to the unity government are canceled.

According to the outcomes of the Libyan Political Forum, the full powers of the executive authority are transferred to the new Presidential Council and to the Government of National Unity, from the date on which the parliament grants confidence to the government, while all the existing executive authorities expire since that date.

The new government of Libya took office more than two weeks ago, and has already begun to cancel some of the decisions of the outgoing Government of National Accord, as it canceled the mandate of the committee to manage the “Corona” virus crisis due to suspicions of corruption that followed it, and a new committee was formed.