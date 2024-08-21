There DAB+ Radio (Digital Audio Broadcastingsecond generation), is the new standard for stereo equipment which is mandatory for all new cars from January 1st 2021. Let’s go in order trying to understand what DAB+ radio is, the pros and cons of digital radio, since when it is mandatory.

Radio Dab+ what it is, what it means

DAB stands for “Digital Audio Broadcasting” what does it mean in english “digital audio broadcasting”: it is a digital broadcasting standard that allows to have a comparable quality on the radio, in its latest version (DAB+), to that of music listened to on CD.

Let’s clarify better. Dab+ It is a new technology from 2007born from the need for common telecommunications channels in Europe. In fact other countries of the union such as Norway, Great Britain and Switzerlandhave already adopted digital radio since 2017. And soon everyone else will follow.

The advantages of DAB+ digital radio?

THE advantages from the DAB+ mainly concern the audio quality. No longer having to rely on the much-used classical frequencies, reception will be of superior quality despite not all of Italy receives effective coverage (80% covered by signal). Don’t worry, in the event of no signal, the radio tunes in to the FM frequencies that we all know.

With DAB+ radio we will also have the possibility of receiving Images useful for recognizing the song being played, or for the Emergencies. In fact, the digitalization of a communication channel such as the radio seems to fit perfectly with the latest innovations in automotive consoles.

DAB+ Benefits

Less signal interference.

Maintains station based on receiver position.

It allows the introduction of innovative multimedia services such as DLS, PAD and N-PAD.

It allows “signal multiplexing” or sharing the same channel with multiple signals

Lower cost of transmitter plant per channel: each multiplexer transmits 12-18 channels and has lower operating costs, it is up to 19 times more efficient

Operating costs for each radio program can be reduced by more than 90% compared to FM

In short, DAB+ radio is better because it also allows you to double or triple the number of programs broadcast in a single multiplex (bouquet), allowing the inclusion of other radio services.

DAB, Dab+ difference, signal quality

DAB There first version of DAB had a bit rate of 128 kbps with an audio codec MP2 but much criticized by audiophiles for cutting frequencies above 14 kHz while traditional FM radio guaranteed transmission up to 15 kHz: the mp2 in fact needed at least 160 kbps to have the typical quality of FM radio and from 192 to 256 kbit/s to reach CD quality.

DAB+ Radio Digital Radio, Explained

DAB+ In 2007, ETSI, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, introduced the DAB+ standard that uses the HE-AAC+ (High Efficiency Advanced Audio Codec, or AAC+) compression algorithm, from the MPEG4 family, with a Reed-Solomon correction code. This allows a greater number of programs to be transported within a single multiplex.

Which radios broadcast in DAB+?

Updated DAB+ Radio Coverage Map in Italy

Mandatory Dab+ Radio

From the June 1, 2019 It has been made mandatory for sellers to prepare vehicles ready for sale, for the possible future installation of a DAB+ radio. If you are buying a new car without a DAB+ radio, I recommend you check whether it is ready for future installation.

The obligation to have Dab radio was introduced by Law 205 of 27/12/2017 of the Italian GovernmentThe standard says that home, portable and car radio receivers for sale must be equipped with the dual reception system of analogue FM and digital terrestrial DAB+ radio. In the automotive market, until December 2020, each car manufacturer could put on sale vehicles without a DAB+ car radio up to a maximum of 10% of vehicles which were produced and registered in 2019.

The new European Communications Code has introduced the obligation to equip all new cars with a system for receiving digital terrestrial radio (#DAB+). All European Union countries have introduced the obligation into their legislation by the end of 2020..

There won’t be any in Italy switch off of the FM radio (as happened in Norway and will happen in Switzerland). Many European countries are developing and expanding DAB+ and DAB+ digital radio services. January 2021 all new cars on sale in Europe will have DAB+ radio as standard in order to ensure interoperability. A hypothesis of the FM switch-off in favor of digital over the air (DAB) could arrive. Initially it was hypothesized already at the end of 2022 or at most 2023 but this did not happen.

For those who own a used car nothing changes, they will continue to listen to FM radio. At the moment there is no switch off of FM programs in Italy. The new DAB broadcasts will be added to those in frequency modulation, offering additional advantages and services.

Installing DAB+ digital radio in a car not equipped with it

For those who still want to replace their stereo system or make it compatible there are several options at different prices (units or adapters). However, particular attention must be paid to the antennawhich is specific for DAB+ systems.

DAB+ Radio Kit, How to Upgrade Old Cars

With the advent of the digital radio throughout Europe, Phonocar offers a kit consisting of a DAB+ digital radio tuner that can be connected on any video source.

An example is the Digital Radio Receiver Kit (DAB) proposed by Phonocar for video sources. This is the Phonocar VM223 Universal DAB/DAB+ Radio Tuner with Video Output.

This kit is called “VM223” and is able to provide complete information, news and images, displaying radio stations directly on the screen. Installation is quick and only one dedicated antenna is needed.

DAB+ Radio on the Tesla and its distinctive multimedia display

We are not new to the screens of real tablets in the latest generation cars. Even on a practical level, DAB+ radio helps the driver, who no longer needs to search for the right frequency, but simply to choose the required channel name. The system will search for the best quality.

An example of a DAB+ adapter

DAB+ Radio on Mobile Phones, Obligation Postponed

The obligation to adapt from 2020 also concerned the cell phones and smartphones: for these, however, the date has been postponed with a law against digital radio that has been inserted in the Sblocca cantieri decree. The lobby of mobile phone manufacturers has won and convinced the government and the majority to postpone the dated December 30, 2020 for commercial vehicles and mobile phones that will have to be equipped with a digital radio receiver. Despite the postponement, the obligation to have DAB+ on mobile phones and commercial vehicles in Italy has remained a controversial issue. Several requests for an extension have been made and there has been discussion about whether to exclude smartphones from this obligation.

One of the main obstacles to the spread of DAB+ is the lack of a global market. Currently, this technology is mainly used in Europe, limiting the interest of smartphone manufacturers to invest in this technology. The introduction of DAB+ on mobile phones would have entailed additional costs for manufacturers and, consequently, for consumers. In addition, some experts have pointed out that most people listen to the radio via apps or online streaming services, making the presence of a DAB+ tuner integrated into the smartphone less relevant.

Excluded from the digital radio requirement are “equipment used by radio amateurs and products in which the radio receiver is an accessory”.

(The opening photo of this article shows a vintage-style DAB+ radio from Land Rover Classic)

