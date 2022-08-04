The NTR program The story of the Netherlands has a chance to win the Gouden Televizier-Ring this year. The history program with Daan Schuurmans has received a wildcard from the organization and therefore has a chance to win the prize for the most popular program of the year.

Televizier announced today which five programs have received a wildcard, making the list with 25 contenders now complete. Next The story of the Netherlands got Dirty Lines (Netflix), All of Holland Bakt (Broadcaster MAX), The Year of Fortuyn (AVROTROS) and The Masked Singer (RTL 4) a wild card.

The other twenty programs were chosen by the public in four different qualifying rounds in the past year. Voting will resume on August 16. After that, it will be announced which programs have been officially nominated.

The Gouden Televizier-Ring will be awarded in October. Last year the Ring went to the BNNVARA documentary The Children of Ruinerwold.

