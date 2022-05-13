Till death do us part, not many people gave us that over twenty years ago. To be precise, we were together for 21 years, 9 months and 9 days. We got married exactly one year after our first night. I 24 and born in 1975, Jan 42 and born in 1957. The numbers don’t lie. With such an age difference, you know there’s a good chance you’ll have to do a piece on your own. But 57 and 75 was the deal, Jan thought that was nice. ‘Then the children are big enough, you still have time to travel with friends and you don’t have to push me in a wheelchair.’