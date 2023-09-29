For many residents of the earthquake area, it is not self-evident that Mark Rutte will keep a promise, but this Friday the outgoing Prime Minister – as promised – came to Groningen after all. The visit was actually scheduled for June, but Rutte then had to cancel in order to participate in a debate about the fall of his cabinet.

But now it is here – where people have been waiting for years to strengthen their houses, which would not be safe in the event of a major earthquake. He has come to talk about the future prospects of children and young people in Groningen. Two signs in front of a house in the village of Woltersum contain clear messages. ‘Rutte 1,2,3,4, still sagging houses here’ and ‘houses to live in, not to tremble in’.

In Woltersum, a village with about 350 inhabitants, he pays a short visit to the 37 students of De Huifkar primary school. The children in groups 6, 7 and 8 tell the Prime Minister in their classroom about the cracks in their bedrooms, the temporary homes they live in until their houses are ready and the new, safe school building – which they have been waiting for for four years.

The building from 1950 is in poor condition. Because a new school building is being built, no maintenance has been done for years. Mold has developed in a cubicle due to a leak. No one is allowed to come there anymore. In the kitchen there are cracks in the walls and tiles. “It will take a long time before we get a new building,” says master Joost Eggebeen. “We actually don’t dare to show some rooms to the Prime Minister,” says teacher Dieta Strijk.

Postponed again

Daan Wassenberg (11) sees the cracks not only at school, but also in his own home. He has been living in a temporary home for two months until his house is safe. “It is very small, very noisy and there is no door on the stairs. If someone is watching television downstairs, I hear it in my bedroom,” he tells the Prime Minister.

Daan doesn’t know when he can return to his house. “They were supposed to start the renovation on September 14, but that has just been postponed until next year.” Rutte nods. “I hope things will turn out well soon,” he says.

“It makes a big impression on me,” says Rutte after the visit to the primary school. “I want to hear the children’s stories. It motivates me to do everything I can to speed up the renovation of the houses.”

It lasts and it lasts and it lasts, and if you can’t let go of that, you’ll go crazy Dieta Strijk Teacher in Woltersum

The teachers had some doubts about the prime minister’s visit. “What does it bring us as a school? I have no illusions that his arrival will change anything. But it does bring something to the children. It is an experience for life when they have the Prime Minister in class,” says teacher Dieta Strijk on the schoolyard named after her. She has been teaching at the Covered Cart for forty years.

She lives just outside the village, on the other side of the canal. Her farm also needs to be strengthened. “I’ve been waiting since 2016. It takes and it takes and it takes, and if you can’t let go, you go crazy. It happens and you just have to deal with it.”

No security

During a tour of the village, a woman addresses the Prime Minister. She has a letter for him, in which she talks about the difficult process of strengthening her home and business. Two years ago, during an earlier visit by the Prime Minister to the earthquake area, she also gave him a letter. The situation has not changed since then. Rutte gives the letter to his employee, promising to read it.

A little further on, in Appingedam, the Groninger Soil Movement is organizing a press conference. The association skips the prime minister’s visit. “Rutte is an exit for me,” says chairman Coert Fossen. The interest group wants the gas field to close definitively on Sunday, and not, as is currently happening, remain available as a ‘back-up’ for another year.

“Every Groninger wants to put an end to this misery. The people of Groningen are still not offered any certainty that the wells will be closed for good,” says Fossen. It bothers him that, even after the parliamentary inquiry, “security of supply is once again more important than the safety and well-being of Groningen residents.”

In front of the church in Woltersum, Rutte says he understands that the residents of Groningen want the gas field to close permanently. “But that is not the main issue now. That is settling the damage and making the houses safe. What I’m trying to do here now is solve the misery as quickly as possible. What misery we have caused.”