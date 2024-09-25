In addition to Bergamo, Vittorio’s restaurants are in Milan, St. Moritz (inside the Carlton hotel) and Shanghai.

After the corporate reorganization at the beginning of the year, the catering group that revolves around the From Vittorio srlbelonging to the family Wax and owner of the famous namesake Three-starred restaurant in Brusaporto (Bergamo) also active in the high-level hotel and catering sector, continues to grow exponentially.

This is attested by the second balance sheet consolidated by a group that has now over 800 employees and which was approved a few weeks ago in Bergamo by the shareholders’ meeting led by president Gioconda Gritti (widow of Vittorio Cerea, founder of the company, ed.) ended with Revenue jumped year-on-year from 67.4 to over 87 million euros and with a growing margin so much so that EBITDA and EBIT have gone respectively from 15.5 to almost 20 million and from 13.6 to 18.2 million determining a useful Of 12.4 million which compares with that of 9.2 million in 2022. The ordinary profit equal to 10.1 million was entirely set aside, thus determining a net worth of almost 24 million.

Returning to the group’s numbers, the management report also expresses optimism on the 2024 results given that already last February the raw index of the turnover of catering companies showed an increase of almost 10% compared to the same period last year. In addition to Bergamo, Vittorio’s restaurants are in Milan, St. Moritz (inside the Carlton Hotel) and Shanghai. The sole shareholder of Da Vittorio is the new company Cerea Holding, whose leading shareholder is Gritti with 47.4%, followed by her son Enrico with 15.7% and by her other children Francesco, Alessandro and Rossella Cerea with 12.2% each.