Brazilian President Luiz ‘Lula’ da Silva has fired the leader of the Brazilian army. The decision was announced on Saturday after a meeting between the president, his chief of staff and the Brazilian defense minister, the news agency reported. AP. Brazil’s Defense Minister, Jose Mucio, speaks of a “breach of trust” within the highest military ranks. General Julio Cesar de Arruda is succeeded by General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva.

The general’s resignation comes after Da Silva openly criticized the army a few days ago. He said that “some members of the military” allowed the storming of government buildings on January 8 to happen. In another interview, he warned “that all military personnel involved in the coup will be punished.” The president said that it does not matter how highly placed the military are: he has now lived up to that statement. De Arruda was, next to the president and the defense minister, Brazil’s highest-ranking military officer.

The decision to fire the Arruda comes exactly two weeks after the storming. It happened on January 8: supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro entered the parliament building, the presidential palace and the high court in the capital. They were convinced that the elections four months ago, which Bolsonaro lost to Da Silva, had not been fair. Evidence for this is lacking.

Since then, concerns about the stability of Brazilian democracy have revived. Prosecutors are already investigating Bolsnaro’s role in the storming. The politician lost the presidential election to Da Silva at the end of October. After his loss, he openly questioned the results of the election.