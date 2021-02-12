Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Jorge Dasilva, the coach of Al Ittihad Kalba, stressed that the successive matches affected the position of the team and its preparation for the difficult meeting against Al Jazira next Sunday in the “16th round” of the Arab Gulf League, and said: During this period we were only keen to recover and restore the efforts of some players. Players, due to some absences, which somewhat affects the team’s preparation for successive matches.

He added: We are keen during the current period to restore the physical strength of the players, and our results are positive during the last two matches, whether in the league or the cup, and they give us a moral boost to continue on the path of victories.

He said: We face a strong opponent like Al-Jazira, and he is competing for the league, and he is one of the best teams that play football here, and he has players who excel in team play, and the match is very difficult for us.

Da Silva revealed the absence of Anderson, Muhammad Sabil and Omar al-Khadim, and their absence is impressive, but fortunately the substitute players performed the duty perfectly.