Da grande: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Saturday 26 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 Da grande, a 1987 film directed by Franco Amurri with Renato Pozzetto, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Marco Marinelli is eight years old and feels neglected by his parents, struggling with their problems. At school, his classmates make fun of him, while he is in love with his teacher Francesca. On his birthday, his mother Anna prepares him a cake that he doesn’t like and scolds him for peeing in the bed again and for forgetting his unpleasant little sister Silvietta (who moreover wants to be called Gaia, coincidentally, the real name of the interpreter), but above all his father Claudio – due to economic difficulties – does not give him the large Lego that he had promised him and lectures him at lunchtime for his mistakes made in the morning . In desperation, the child runs into his room in tears, throws all the old toys on the floor and expresses the desire to grow up so as not to be subjected to these humiliations again. Incredibly, after a sudden magical flash, he finds himself in the body of a forty year old.

Clearly unable to handle the situation, she puts on her father’s clothes, steals some money from his purse and runs away from home, to go and buy stickers from his collection and even the big Lego, discovering however that for the latter the money is not they were enough and so he starts whimpering in front of the toy maker. After pretending to be the head of the traffic police to take revenge on his companions who had bullied him, he seeks hospitality from the teacher Francesca, taking advantage of the fact that she is looking for a tenant to share the apartment with. Marco thus discovers that Francesca has a half story with her father Claudio, and that her mother is aware of it but she pretends not to know. Mentally Marco is still eight years old, and it is very difficult to deal with him, until it is discovered that he has a “mysteriously” particular talent with children. He then becomes a full-time babysitter, in much demand, as he knows how to understand those who are really his peers, earning a lot of money for himself, which is spent on sweets. Soon, however, nostalgia for his family sets in, and Marco begins to wish to be a child again. One day he goes to babysit his sister, who somehow manages to recognize him, thanks also to the fact that in addition to him the goldfish and the plant that are in their bedroom have also grown. Marco discovers that his parents – meanwhile reconciled – are desperate for his disappearance, and that his schoolmates miss him.

Growing up: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Growing Up, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Renato Pozzetto: Marco Marinelli as an adult

Ioska Versari: Marco Marinelli as a child

Giulia Boschi: Francesca

Octavia Piccolo: Anna Marinelli

Alessandro HaberClaudio Marinelli

Gaia Piras as Silvietta Marinelli

Alessandro Partexano: Lieutenant

Giampiero Bianchi: Uncle Nicola

Costantino Meloni: Luke

Fiammetta Baralla: owner of the toy shop

Gisella BurinatoLucia

Claudio Ciocca: Ettore, the newsagent

Anna Maria Natalini: lady on the phone

Alessandra Costanzo: florist

Clelia Piscitello: janitor

Bruno Burbi: fingerprint technician

Marco Vivio: boy stealing the flag

Giuliano Gensini: Andrea, a child playing hide and seek

Ilary Blasi: Piera, a little girl who plays hide and seek

Christian Reali: Matthew

Maurizio Marsala: child in the park playing with Andrea and Piera

Streaming and TV

Where to see Da grown up on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 26 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.