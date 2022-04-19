A fast-growing group of several hundred mature and green D66 members is completely fed up and has issued an ultimatum. They demand that the party leadership restore the broken trust.

Within a week, the party board must submit documents to members of the Bing research bureau, and within three weeks a party meeting must be convened in which party leader Sigrid Kaag and the party chairman are accountable. Van Drimmelen has now temporarily stopped working for his lobby office.