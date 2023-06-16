MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld switches from D66 to Volt. She is disappointed in the European course of the democrats. She writes this in a letter to the D66 members. She announced her decision to party chairman Victor Everhardt on Friday morning.



In ‘t Veld thus cancels her membership of D66 after thirty years. “I do so with a very heavy heart, and with great inner torment and heartache.” she writes in the more than seventeen hundred word letter, which she shares on Twitter. She states that D66 was once a Euro party and D66 members are still a warm supporter of the European Union. But she has noticed that in recent years the party has found national politics more important than European politics. “The D66 footprint in Brussels has become very small and, conversely, hardly plays a role within the party. Europe as an election theme has been unofficially removed from the list of priorities,” she writes to members. Her step came as a surprise to D66, says one person involved.

"While the European Union is developing at lightning speed in a turbulent world, D66 is increasingly focusing on national politics, increasingly at the expense of our European goals, and sometimes even including the use of caricatures about 'Brussels' that we were used to from other countries. parties."

She does not say whether her decision was influenced by the fact that it was uncertain whether D66 would again put her high on the list for the European elections, which are in a year’s time. In ‘t Veld has been party leader four times since 2004, and the party leadership has indicated that D66 wants to rejuvenate. Member of Parliament Salima Belhaj has reported as a candidate party leader. In ‘t Veld only says that various factors play a role. It was also known in Brussels that she had not felt really valued for some time, even excluded, by the party leadership. She was upset that she had not been asked to speak at a party congress since 2017.

In 't Veld says she is 'not ready yet' in Europe. That's why she joins Volt. "My enthusiasm for Europe is not less, nor is the will to work on it in a political context," said the MEP. "From my European conviction, I therefore join Volt. Volt's social-liberal, progressive, radically pro-European vision aligns seamlessly with the vision I've been and continue to be committed to on behalf of voters every day for nearly two decades."

Incidentally, it is uncertain whether In ‘t Veld will also be in the European Parliament for Volt. If her new party meets the criteria for nomination, she has no chance of entering parliament in the next elections. In ‘t Veld should have become a member of Volt before 18 February. She knew that when she put the finishing touches to her letter on Thursday. The decision to join Volt dates back a few days.

Sophie in ‘t Veld in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament in Brussels. © ANP / ANP



In 't Veld is 'very welcome' at Volt, says a spokesperson for the party. She is a 'strong champion' of European cooperation and European democracy. Membership of In 't Veld has yet to be officially arranged, according to the Volt spokesperson. Members of Volt can apply until June 18 if they want to become an MEP. The criteria for this are stated in the vacancy text of Volt. One is that candidates must have been a member of Volt for more than three months at the time the vacancy appeared. It opened on May 18. "That means that you became a member before 18-02-2023," the vacancy text states. In 't Veld does not meet that requirement. Until the June 2024 elections, she will continue as an independent member of the European Parliament for the time being.

D66 party chairman Everhardt regrets the switch from In ‘t Veld to Volt. D66 leader Sigrid Kaag emphasizes in particular that the party will continue to work from The Hague and Brussels on further democratization, cooperation and a radical course for Europe. “Sophie was a permanent member of the European Parliament for almost twenty years. She was committed to a stronger and safer Europe,” Kaag said on Twitter. “As rapporteur for the committee of inquiry, she recently conducted a successful battle against espionage software. Her departure marks the end of a long period.”

