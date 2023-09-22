There it is, the concept of the D66 election manifesto. Pay according to CO2 emissions and by bicycle and by train.

In our series in which we examine the election manifestos for the House of Representatives elections, today that of D66. The title of the program is “New energy for the Netherlands”. So that already sounds good.

A bit lame of the undersigned, but I immediately looked for nuclear energy in the program. D66 was not in favor of this in the past. Leader Jetten once wondered out loud in a debate how you can heat your house with this. Perhaps he has already been to France.

Anyway, the Democrats 66 no longer rule out anything that could provide CO2-free energy. Although the enthusiasm is not evident. In any case, the preparation of two nuclear power stations may continue.

D66 election manifesto: Mobility

Then what really interests us, what does it want D66 election manifesto with our mobility. It will not be surprising that the party is keen to invest in public transport. We all have to get on the train and at the same time, as far as they are concerned, the party is going to invest heavily in what they call cycle routes. So cycling from city to city. Not by car.

The philosophy behind this is that most of the rides we take are less than 7.5 kilometers long. In combination with the train, this should become the party’s preferred method of travel. I’m sure it works excellently in the Randstad. But it will be a challenge in the region.

D66 indicates that they want to invest in missing train connections. Now I have lived on the A27 for a long time, but they have been waiting there since 1875 (!!!!) for the Breda – Utrecht rail connection. Fortunately, the plan is now to widen the A27, so that will at least save traffic jams… Oh wait, D66 in any case no longer wants to widen the A27 at Amelisweerd, because that money has to go to public transport.

Road pricing

The D66 party is man enough to call the animal by its name. Road pricing must be introduced. No paying according to use or any other fancy term. They call it making driving more fair.

With a tax based on CO2 emissions, place, time and

weight, we take regional differences into account, ensure cleaner air and reduce traffic jams. We charge a higher rate in urban areas. Here we want to discourage car use to improve air quality in the city and make room for other transport.

Rural areas are also being considered. If your public transport offering is less, you will receive a discount on road pricing because the alternative simply does not exist. Just don’t have the Randstad as your destination, of course.

Emission-free

Then we must all move as emission-free as possible. The Paris climate goals must not be achieved by 2050 but by 2040 and we must already be at 60 percent by 2030, as we read in the D66 election manifesto. Ambitious and so everything has to go faster.

Electric driving is stimulated with subsidies and tax benefits and the electric car will be made mandatory in lease contracts. The party also wants to invest in charging stations. Not only stupid, but also smart charging stations. Your car can then charge when the electricity is cheap and feed it back into the grid when there are shortages.

In that context, as far as the D66 election program is concerned, all new electric cars in Europe must also be able to charge both ways by 2027. This also means feeding back into the grid. Vehicle to grid so to speak. It has been mandatory for years in a country like Japan.

If you still want to go to a city center by car in 2025, save up for a newer car. As far as D66 is concerned, there will be environmental zones in at least 50 cities by 2025. The logistics sector must then be emission-free.

Maximum speed

On the highway we are allowed to continue driving at 100 kilometers per hour. Within built-up areas, the maximum speed must be reduced from 50 to 30 kilometers per hour. Roads within built-up areas with a maximum speed of 50 and 70 kilometers per hour should become an exception.

In addition, D66 is in favor of a mandatory alcohol lock in cars of serious offenders. The number of speeding violations must be reduced and the party will arrange this by having more speed cameras installed by the municipalities.

As far as the party is concerned, BOAs may also issue fines for speeding violations. The police will probably be too busy in the coming years keeping the highways clear of blockades by demonstrators.

Logistics hubs

A logical thought is that if you want to make the city center emission-free, you also have to adjust the logistics. That is why the plan is to create logistics hubs on the edges of cities from where transport into the city is carried out with smaller electric vehicles. This must be regulated nationally.

The election manifestos of the other parties

Also interested in the opinion of the other parties in their election manifesto for the November 2023 elections?

Christian Union: SUV tax + mandatory silent tires

FvD: Kok’s quarter back + 1 MRB per person

BBB: Speed ​​limit must go back to 130!

PVDD: Fewer cars and especially fewer SUVs

Volt: Back to 120 km/h when 80% of the cars are electric

PVDA-GL: Less use of private cars and faster introduction of road pricing

CDA: No road pricing in rural areas

SP is against road pricing and in favor of cheap EVs

VVD: excise duty down and mileage allowance up!

PVV: 140 km/h and no road pricing

This article D66: Road pricing and everyone on the bike first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#D66 #Road #pricing #bike