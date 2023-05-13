D66 members have rejected a motion to abolish the royal house. The Young Democrats, the youth branch of D66, had called for this after a plea from former party leader Alexander Pechtold. He believes that politicians should venture into the discussion of whether the Netherlands should still have a monarchy. He himself thinks the kingship is ‘no longer tenable’ and he thinks it would be good if Willem-Alexander were the last king. But the D66 members voted narrowly against it.

In D66, the discussion about the abolition of the royal family has been fueled. Former party leader Alexander Pechtold recently called for a vote in favor of a proposal to this end. The youth branch Young Democrats also speaks out in favor. “The monarchy has long passed its expiration date and that is why we as Young Democrats advocate abolishing it as soon as possible,” the D66 youth club writes in a manifesto for more direct democracy. But it didn’t make it. With 239 votes in favor and 290 votes against, the opposing camp won. Thirteen votes were declared invalid.

The motion has caused quite a stir among D66 members. Dozens of them rush to the microphone when the motion is put to the vote. “A president is no fun either,” says an opponent. A D66 member who says he has been allowed to work ‘for the United Nations’ explains: ,,I’ve seen what a difference it makes, a politician can be so good, but it really makes an impression when someone from the royal family is there. ” And yet another sketches a doomsday picture for the room with D66 members that BoerBurgerBeweging forewoman ‘Caroline van der Plas could then become head of the nation’.

But the proponents’ camp has meanwhile also sounded fierce: ,,We cannot do this to Amalia”. And: “Ten years ago the Royal Family was attacked by a car, Princess Amalia is threatened by the Mocro mafia, vote for this motion.” See also Will D66 soon give in to the nitrogen dossier? It doesn't look like that

D66 members got up very early on this sunny day in May to delight members with a flyer for the abolition of the royal family before the start of the congress at 9.15 am. They will meet on Saturday in the RAI in Amsterdam for their party congress. It is the first time they have met since the Provincial Council elections, which were disappointing for all government parties.

Party leader of D66, Sigrid Kaag, previously stated that ‘there is still sufficient support for the monarchy’. According to Deputy Prime Minister Kaag, the monarchy is valued more than politics and the cabinet sees no reason to abolish the monarchy. Kaag also points to the connecting role of the royal family. “In uncertain driving, connection is even more important. Let’s focus on that. There are already enough themes that divide us. Let’s find what connects us.”



But the well-known former party leader Alexander Pechtold thinks very differently. “Why don’t we let the monarchy end in an orderly manner after Willem-Alexander?” the former minister and former mayor posed at the presentation of the book at the end of March. The Achilles heel of the King from AD reporter Jan Hoedeman. According to Pechtold, the discussion about the continued existence of the monarchy is not being held ‘out of discomfort’, with the risk that ‘slowly more and more frayed edges’ will appear on the royal family. According to him, therein lies the danger that the monarchy will come to an end in a chaotic manner. See also Live streaming in progress | How to improve the integration of immigrants? Labor Minister Haatainen presents the reform

That is ‘not good for politics’, Pechtold argued at the time. ,,And also not fair to the family involved here. A family that has not chosen this role either.” According to Pechtold, even Amalia would take into account ‘with refreshing sobriety’ that the Dutch monarchy is finite. She said earlier: “They can do the best, you know, then I will also continue with my life.”



Pechtold argues that the declining popularity figures of the royal family show that the legitimacy of the royal family is eroding. “Almost no one in our country believes that someone should get a job because he was born in a certain household. Let alone that someone is entitled to a job because one of his ancestors fought against Spain in 1572,” says Pechtold.

If the monarchy is not immediately abolished, but ends with the term of Willem-Alexander, the House of Representatives will have ‘all the time’ to properly conduct the discussion. “The current king will be on the throne for several decades. That is not the problem,” says Pechtold. The problem is political will. The political guts.”

The book The Achilles heel of the King is about more than 25 years of royal family reporting by political reporter Jan Hoedeman. In it he describes how Willem-Alexander is increasingly pushing the boundaries of his private domain, thereby harming the royal family. Pechtold received the first copy. See also Is this Toyota Starlet on Marktplaats your new star?

Today the members of D66 will vote on this motion. When the party was founded in 1966, its political program still stated that voters should be able to determine the form of government themselves: republic or monarchy. In the years that followed, that position shifted. D66 is in favor of the royal house, but believes that the king should only fulfill a ceremonial role and, for example, no longer have to sign laws.

In the House of Representatives, only three of the twenty factions advocate in their election program for the abolition of the monarchy and the introduction of a republic headed by a president. These are SP, GroenLinks and Bij1. Together they have only 18 of the 150 seats. The party of D66 has 24 members. Together that would make 42 seats and with that there is no majority in the House of Representatives for abolishing the royal family.

