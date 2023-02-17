According to D66, a separate lane for the electric car can offer a solution, at least in The Hague.

We can be long or short about it, but the Netherlands would like to see as many people as possible driving an EV. You are supported through additions and subsidies if you buy an electric car, in addition to the fact that you get a kind of reserved parking space if you want to top up some percentages.

Roadway electric car

If it is up to D66, there should be another big advantage for electric cars. Namely a separate lane purely and only intended for the electric car. Incidentally, this concerns one road in The Hague: the Lozerlaan. This busy road is double lane, the idea then becomes to keep the right lane ‘normal’ and to reserve the left lane only for emission-free cars. Hagene residents have complained about the bustle of the Lozerlaan and this would be a solution.

Resistance

That is why council member Peter Mekers of D66 suggested the idea for the lane for the electric car. He compares the idea to an environmental zone: certain cars are no longer allowed in certain places. The adjustment would also be cheap and quick to arrange. However, not everyone is enthusiastic about it. PVV, Hart van Den Haag, VVD and CDA have some doubts. The CDA has doubts about how good the ‘normal’ right lane would be. It then fills up and so you have a traffic jam full of running petrol and diesel engines.

Nevertheless, Mekers of D66 maintains that the lane for the electric car is a sympathetic idea. It would be limited to the Lozerlaan, but just consider what happens if it turns out to work well. (through The Telegraph)

This article D66 proposes separate lane for electric car appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#D66 #proposes #separate #lane #electric #cars