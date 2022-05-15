D66 pays compensation to a former employee of the party. The party has also posted a correction on the website, because in 2015 and 2016 there would have been cross-border behavior.

The party refers to a case from 2015 and 2016 between former party prominent Frans van Drimmelen and a former D66 employee, who was director of the national party bureau at the time. A public report by research agency Bing into the matter seemed to exonerate him from transgressive behavior towards the D66 employee, but a secret appendix states that Van Drimmelen was indeed guilty of ‘stalking, threats and blackmail’.

In the explanation it reads: ‘The report and the press release of D66 that followed gave the public the impression that the investigation by bureau Bing would have shown that there was no question of transgressive behaviour. That is incorrect. The confidential appendix to the report has shown us that there has indeed been transgressive behaviour.’

D66 now says that the party should have been more open. ‘With the current knowledge, the current board believes that it should have been explicitly stated that there was transgressive behavior and that openness should have prevailed.’ See also Amur teenager broke the record for lifting barbells for biceps

Correction

The board of D66 rectifies this today, on the day on which the D66 members’ consultation also takes place in response to the Van Drimmelen affair. The party says it has reached an agreement on ‘financial compensation’ “after intensive and constructive consultations” with the victim. According to the party, this concerns ‘the legal expenses it has incurred and a reasonable and fair compensation for the immaterial damage that it has incurred’. The amount of money involved is not disclosed.

According to D66, the former employee will ‘donate an important part of this to a foundation that is committed to women’s rights’. The current employer of the former D66 employee also receives partial compensation for costs incurred there.

Closed doors

After the recently disastrous press conference, more than seven hundred critical members demanded additional explanation. Hours long sessions took place behind closed doors on Sunday. After this blowing off steam, a public part followed from 3.30 pm, to which the media were welcome. The reactions from members afterwards were mostly positive – except for a single critical note: “We can only move forward if we get answers and we didn’t get them.” See also Winter Games in Beijing: German combined athletes win Olympic silver in the team relay

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag acknowledged in her speech that the last few weeks had been hard on her. ,,I have experienced how difficult it can be to act carefully, to find the right tone and to be understood. It is not always easy to strike the right chord.” But Kaag remains optimistic: “We will come out of this stronger thanks to the values ​​we share and what we dare to stand for.”



Quote

We too often look away in our society, in the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag, D66

She did, however, comment on how people behave in her speech. ,,What I have often noticed – especially after my return to the Netherlands – is that we do not hold up enough mirrors to ourselves. We too often look away in our society, in the Netherlands.”

The criticized party chairman Victor Everhardt – of whom a few in the party would rather see him pack his bags – spoke with confidence about the future. ,,We dare this, we do this”, said Everhardt. The board can count on Kaag’s support, she said.

Former politician Mariëtte Hamer was also a guest. The former PvdA party leader and SER chairperson has been an independent government commissioner for a month for sexual transgressive behavior and sexual violence. She said that the problem of transgressive behavior is bigger than just D66 and that we have all ended up in ‘a great search’. Sexual violence is a major social problem that occurs everywhere. So it’s not something exclusive that happens a lot in politics or media now.”

Kaag previously responded to the withheld report:

Watch all our videos about politics here: