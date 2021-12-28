Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven (Education, Culture and Science, D66) confirms in the AD not to return in a new cabinet.

“I see the ministry as a crown on my work for the party,” she says in a statement an interview with the newspaper. “Super interesting and very honorable to do. But you also have to let it go. I want to make room for new blood.”

Before she took office in the Rutte-III cabinet in 2017, 55-year-old Van Engelshoven was party chairman of D66, alderman in The Hague and a short-lived member of parliament for six years. She says she doesn’t have a new job yet, but she does want to serve “social goals”.

During her ministry, Van Engelshoven was regularly under fire from the education and culture sector. Especially at the start of the corona crisis, she was accused of doing too little for the cultural sector. She says to it AD last year he had already indicated to party leader Sigrid Kaag and second man Rob Jetten that they did not want to continue.

The D66 minister is the umpteenth in a row of ministers who say they will not take a seat in a new cabinet. For example, except for Prime Minister Mark Rutte, not a single VVD minister who was on the platform in 2017 will return, and ChristenUnie Minister Arie Slob and State Secretary Paul Blokhuis announced last week that they were going to do something different.