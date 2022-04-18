For Ahmet Polat, former councilor for D66 in Dordrecht, the revelations were in de Volkskrant Saturday no surprise. The newspaper reported that the D66 party leadership has not made public unwelcome conclusions about ‘cross-border behavior’ of the important party strategist Frans van Drimmelen. That concerned behavior towards a female employee of the party bureau.

Those undisclosed conclusions were at odds with the official report that appeared in February last year, in which adviser Van Drimmelen was exonerated. The victim in question tried repeatedly but in vain to ring the bell with party leader Sigrid Kaag.

“It’s a pattern,” says Polat, who himself ran into walls at the party leadership from 2018 after complaints about discrimination and racism within his own local faction. The internal conflict was so deep that D66 in Dordrecht did not participate in the most recent municipal elections, March this year.

social insecurity

In recent years, Polat has repeatedly seen examples of social insecurity within D66 and has tried to expose it. “Every time it is brushed aside with kularguments.” According to Polat, the party leadership refuses to intervene if this is harmful “for the board or certain pet animals” in the party. “Then conclusions are watered down, facts downplayed and the real story swept under the rug.”

The fact that the Van Drimmelen issue was in the news again last Saturday did not leave the party untouched. Negative and critical reactions appeared on social media, both from members and from local party politicians. “Angry and disappointed with what I read and hear about my party today,” the Utrecht city councilor tweeted Has Bakker† “I think you have something to explain, Sigrid Kaag and the board,” responded his predecessor Arjan Kleuver† And also alderman Anke Klein from the same city urged action via Twitter: “D66, break open the subject!”

Under pressure from the publicity and the reactions, the party board decided on Saturday afternoon to take a first step to calm the mood. The research report into the sexually transgressive behavior by adviser Van Drimmelen, both the public and the confidential part, will be reconsidered. This “to see whether they might draw different conclusions from that than was done before”.

Open letter: 320 signatories

In addition, the board launched a call campaign to proactively hear from several hundred (potentially) critical party members what they think about the issue.

A group of members was not satisfied with that. In a Sunday published open letter the party board and party leader Sigrid Kaag were called upon to quickly disclose the confidential part of the investigation.

The main objection of the still growing group – Monday evening the call was signed by more than 320 people – was that the party board only took action after the publication in the media.† Shortly after the official report was published, in February 2021, the board had already received questions about the many loose ends. For example, nineteen other reports of (sexually) intimidating behavior by party leaders had not been investigated further.

“By failing to act,” the letter states, “the board has massively damaged trust between the party and party leadership on the one hand and its members and voters on the other.”

The signatories of the petition also call for a meeting to be held within three weeks, where “the board and party leadership” will be held accountable on the issue. That appeal therefore also applies to Sigrid Kaag, party leader since 2020 and deputy prime minister in the Rutte IV cabinet.

With regard to her, two questions are relevant. Why did Kaag not receive Van Drimmelen’s victim? By saying that within D66 there was ‘no question of a structurally unsafe environment’, Van Drimmelen could claim that he had been exonerated. The second question for Kaag is whether she took note of the confidential, unpublished conclusions of the report last year. They would, according to the research of de Volkskrantargue that the victim has indeed been “stalked, threatened and blackmailed” repeatedly and for a long time by Van Drimmelen.

The party board stated on Saturday that Kaag “had and does not have access to” the confidential appendix of the investigation report. The question of whether the party leader was otherwise informed about it was not answered this weekend.

In a second statement In response to the open letter, the party board promises to issue a new opinion on last year’s report next Friday.

old guard

Behind the letter writers’ complaint lies a deeper frustration with the organization of the party. A lack of diversity has been experienced there for years, especially when it comes to representative positions and jobs at the faction and at the party bureau. After Alexander Pechtold left at the end of 2018, his old club of advisers continued to play an important role in his successors. Frans van Drimmelen also belongs to this group.

Janarthanan Sundaram, former chairman of the diversity network of D66 and last year (losing) candidate party chairman, has been upset about this for years. “The influence of the old guard is stifling the process of achieving better manners and a safe culture.” According to Sundaram, there is still an atmosphere of belonging or not really belonging. This also has repercussions on the male-female ratio within the party.

For Ahmet Polat from Dordrecht it is clear what needs to be done. Kaag must use the Van Drimmelen affair to “clean house” at the top of the party. “She has to stop holding hands over people’s heads. Get rid of all those dinosaurs.”