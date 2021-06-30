D66 may have influenced the content of a television documentary about party leader Sigrid Kaag, while the cabinet previously denied this. This is apparent from documents requested by GeenStijl under the Government Information (Public Access) Act (Wob).











“D66 has no involvement with or influence on the documentary,” said Minister Arie Slob (Media) December 18 to parliamentary questions from PVV MP Martin Bosma. The VPRO documentary Sigrid Kaag: From Beirut tot Binnenhof was broadcast at the beginning of January. The film was five years in the making.

from the Wob pieces it turns out that the party did interfere with the film. The party had trouble with a champagne shot during a work trip to Niger and images of a meeting in which Kaag complains about MPs. There also had to be ‘really something in the documentary about her ideals’.

According to D66, it was agreed with the makers that the party could see the end result before the broadcast ‘with a view to any factual inaccuracies, passages that are too privacy-sensitive and other relevant comments’. It was then up to the makers to see what they would do with the comments, according to D66.

no veto

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it had been agreed to discuss the images. The ministry did not want to run the risk of factual inaccuracies or confidential matters becoming public. We had no veto right, the agreement was that we could discuss the final assembly’.

The VPRO announces that its journalists are independent. “The fact that the documentary has been previewed is not unusual, this is to identify factual inaccuracies and substantial imbalances and to adjust them if necessary.” envisioned, harmed’.