It is no surprise that D66, as a future opposition party, is taking a hard line against the PVV. At the spring congress of his party in Nieuwegein, party leader Rob Jetten again lashed out at the “cheap populism” of Geert Wilders, with his “undemocratic one-man party”. “He is a threat to Dutch values ​​and Dutch identity.”

But the fact that the big winner of the last House of Representatives elections is now negotiating an “extreme right-wing cabinet” is mainly due to two middle parties that make this possible, the VVD and New Social Contract. “The fact that there are normal politicians who give space to this is extremely worrying,” Jetten said.

After the fall of the Rutte IV cabinet last summer, due to an attempt by the VVD to agree on a stricter asylum policy, Jetten is not even surprised by the move to the right under the new party leader Dilan Yesilgöz. “Although I am genuinely concerned about the permanent loss of a liberal ally.”

Disappointed in NSC

What disappoints Jetten most is the attitude of Pieter Omtzigt, who managed to obtain twenty parliamentary seats with his new party NSC and has now been sitting at the table with Wilders for months. “What happened to Pieter Omtzigt's fresh new club?” Jetten wondered out loud. “We had great hopes of finding him a partner in the political arena. His emphasis on social advocacy, fundamental rights and financial soundness sounded wonderful. He seemed so clear about his principles in the campaign. Yet he sold his heart to the PVV in no time.”

Jetten hopes that NSC, which is also holding a party conference this Saturday, will still refrain from joining the government with the PVV. Jetten: “Does the New Social Contract choose the Wilders I cabinet or the Netherlands?”

The criticism of Omtzigt is striking, because Jetten, like other party leaders, hardly dared to tackle the NSC leader substantively in the campaign for the House of Representatives elections. Because Omtzigt initially scored so high in the polls and continually opposed the existing administrative culture in The Hague, established parties feared that an attack on Omtzigt would deter floating voters.

'Election defeat was a heavy blow'

Jetten once again called the heavy election defeat he suffered as party leader – D66 fell from 24 to nine seats – “a heavy blow” at the congress. He now seems to have come to terms with D66's new position: after more than six years of government, he is now outside the cabinet. Jetten hopes to be able to play “a critical and optimistic role in the opposition” in the coming years and calls on all other upcoming opposition parties to work closely together. “Whether you are a Christian Democrat or Social Democrat, we want to move forward from the middle and reach out a hand.” Jetten wants to “create a joint front” to defend “our free society”. “We will not allow ourselves to be divided by political adventurers who stir up bitterness and discontent. And we will not allow ourselves to be pitted against each other by charlatans who use a minority as a scapegoat and want to satisfy their hunger for power through their backs.”

Last week, D66 came up with a robust internal evaluation of the election defeat. At the conference, this was discussed in a short meeting with the members, the majority of whom seemed to embrace the critical report. Hardly any critical (follow-up) questions were asked.