UpdateAfter a heated debate, D66 members voted to keep the royal family. The Young Democrats, the youth branch of D66, had called for the monarchy to be abolished. Former party leader Alexander Pechtold also thinks the kingship is ‘no longer tenable’. He thinks it would be good if Willem-Alexander is the last king. Tempers ran high in the debate about the Royal Family. During the speech of party leader Sigrid Kaag, she interrupts her story when someone starts shouting through the room.

In her speech, the D66 leader called for the abolition of a veto in Europe. “It must become impossible for one country – large or small – to paralyze the entire European Union,” argues former UN envoy Kaag. “We need to get rid of vetoes as much as possible. If we can do that, we will end division. Then Europe will be stronger than one weak link.”

When a woman starts shouting repeatedly through Kaag’s speech, the D66 leader invites her on stage. The two speak briefly. The woman argues, among other things, that women’s rights are dying because more and more women’s toilets are being abolished. In her words: ‘men invade the women’s toilets that are disappearing’. Kaag listens to it, promises to speak to her and then says. “I’m going to continue with my own story. Find a place.”

D66 will meet on Saturday in the RAI in Amsterdam for their party congress. It is the first time they have met since the Provincial Council elections, which were disappointing for all government parties. Earlier in the day there was also a heated debate about the abolition of the royal family. Former party leader Alexander Pechtold recently called for a vote in favor of a proposal to this end. The youth branch Young Democrats also speaks out in favor. "The monarchy has long passed its sell-by date and that is why we as Young Democrats advocate abolishing it as soon as possible." With 239 votes in favor and 290 against, the vote was in favor of retaining the monarchy.

Kaag states that ‘there is still sufficient support for the monarchy’. According to Deputy Prime Minister Kaag, the cabinet sees no reason to abolish the monarchy. The royal house motion is causing a stir among D66 members. Dozens of them rush to the microphone when the motion is put to the vote. “A president is no fun either,” says an opponent. A D66 member who indicates ‘was allowed to work for the United Nations’ explains: ‘A politician may be as good as it is, but it really makes an impression when someone from the royal family is there.” Another sketches for the room with D66 members a doomsday picture that BoerBurgerBeweging leader ‘Caroline van der Plas then head of the nation’ could become. With her BBB party, she inflicted a serious defeat on the established parties, including D66, in the Provincial Council elections in March.

Meanwhile, the proponents’ camp also sounds fierce: ,,We cannot do this to Amalia”. And: “Ten years ago the Royal Family was attacked by a car, Princess Amalia is threatened by the Mocro mafia, vote for this motion.”



Incidentally, former party leader Alexander Pechtold thinks very differently about ending the monarchy than Kaag. "Why don't we let the monarchy end in an orderly manner after Willem-Alexander?" the former minister and former mayor posed at the presentation of the book at the end of March. The Achilles heel of the King from AD reporter Jan Hoedeman. According to Pechtold, even Amalia would take into account 'with refreshing sobriety' that the Dutch monarchy is finite. She said earlier: "They can do the best, you know, then I will also continue with my life."



Pechtold argues that the declining popularity figures of the royal family show that the legitimacy of the royal family is eroding. “Almost no one in our country believes that someone should get a job because he was born in a certain household. Let alone that someone is entitled to a job because one of his ancestors fought against Spain in 1572,” says Pechtold.

If the monarchy is not immediately abolished, but ends with the term of Willem-Alexander, the House of Representatives will have ‘all the time’ to properly conduct the discussion. “The current king will be on the throne for several decades. That is not the problem,” says Pechtold. The problem is political will. The political guts.”

The book The Achilles heel of the King is about more than 25 years of royal family reporting by political reporter Jan Hoedeman. In it he describes how Willem-Alexander is increasingly pushing the boundaries of his private domain, thereby harming the royal family. Pechtold received the first copy.

When the party was founded in 1966, its political program still stated that voters should be able to determine the form of government themselves: republic or monarchy. In the years that followed, that position shifted. D66 is in favor of the royal house, but believes that the king should only fulfill a ceremonial role and, for example, no longer have to sign laws.

In the House of Representatives, only three of the twenty factions advocate in their election program for the abolition of the monarchy and the introduction of a republic headed by a president. These are SP, GroenLinks and Bij1. Together they have only 18 of the 150 seats. This means that there is nowhere near a majority in the House of Representatives for abolishing the royal family.

“We are very sorry that the motion has been rejected,” says chairman Kalle Duvekot of the Young Democrats. Kaag points to the connecting role of the royal family. “In uncertain driving, connection is even more important. Let’s focus on that. There are already enough themes that divide us.”

