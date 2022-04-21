D66 calls on potential Metoo victims to still report. With a new complaints procedure, the party also hopes to make anonymous testimonies possible.

This is what D66 party chairman Victor Everhardt said this afternoon during a press conference about the hitherto withheld appendix to an integrity report. D66 had received 19 reports about transgressive behaviour, only 7 people indicated that they wanted to start a new conversation. Fearing damage to their careers, others decided to remain silent after all. It was also not possible to report completely anonymously, but according to party chairman Everhardt, that has now changed.

Van Drimmelen

One of the reports in the report was about party prominent Frans van Drimmelen, who resigned on Wednesday. In his position as a talent scout at D66, he was able to make or break careers. Moreover, he was the one who also introduced the current political leader of D66 Sigrid Kaag to the party, Kaag acknowledged during the press conference. ,,I was introduced by Frans van Drimmelen in 2016.” But she resolutely rejects the suggestion that that introduction also influenced her judgment about him.

“I was living in Lebanon at the time, he found out – oh, you’re from D66 too – I thought that was fine.” the Van Drimmelen issue did not stand in the way.

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag and party chairman Victor Everhardt explain the affair of transgressive behavior by party prominent Frans van Drimmelen. © ANP/Bart Maat



Both Kaag and the party chairman will remain in office after this issue. Kaag argues that her party leadership should be weighed more broadly than this ‘one case’. But the party does promise improvement. D66 is ‘looking for a correct handling of the matter which is extremely painful for it’.

There will be a code of conduct that politicians and administrators of D66 must sign. A party meeting for members will follow in mid-May to discuss this theme. The more than 700 members who signed an open letter have requested this.

Kaag still hopes to be able to help victims: “People can come to me.”

Do you know more about transgressive behavior at D66, or do you want to tip another wrongdoing? Then you can send us a message via whatsapp or Signal on: +31615377185† You can also email tips@ad.nl or tip via public† You can tip us anonymously through all these channels. We treat your data in confidence, according to us privacy statement†

The party leadership of D66 responded on Thursday afternoon to the revelation that crucial information about the Van Drimmelen affair remained secret for a year: