This pastel yellow Fiat 500, called 'Bram', makes everyone happy

The Hagman family’s motorhome left the house – the children didn’t want to go with it anymore – so what was father Nico (57) supposed to tinker with? While he was looking for a moped, his daughter gave him another idea. ‘A Fiat 500 porridge, isn’t that fun too?’, suggested ‘Stichting Eigenbelang’. Fortunately, because now the whole family has fun with it.